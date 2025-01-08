Honored Artist Teymur Amrah And Renowned Singers To Perform At Nostalgia Concert
Laman Ismayilova
A concert "Nostalgia" will take place at Baku music Academy's
Opera Studio on January 26, Azernews reports.
The concert will feature Honored Artist Teymur Amrah, alongside
popular vocalists Ilkin Dovlatov, Leyla Rahimova, Kamile Nabiyeva,
and Rahida Bakhishova.
Moreover, music lovers will enjoy performances from the ensemble
and soloists of the Ganja State Philharmonic Hall.
This event is organized as part of "From Ganja to Baku" project,
which aims to highlight the cultural exchange and artistic
connections between these two significant Azerbaijani cities.
For those seeking further information about the concert, you can
reach out using the following contact number: +994 51 303 35
40.
Tickets for this highly anticipated concert can be conveniently
purchased through iTicket .
