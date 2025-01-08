(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Helsinn Group and ESTEVE sign a partnership agreement renewal to commercialize AKYNZEO ® and ALOXI ® in Germany

Lugano, Switzerland – January 8, 2025 – Helsinn Group (“Helsinn”), a global company with a track record of over forty-five years of commercial execution and a strong focus in supportive care, oncology and dermato-oncology, and ESTEVE, an international specialty pharma company with a focus on highly specialized treatments that address significant unmet medical needs, today announced the signing of the Distribution and Licence Agreement renewal in Germany for AKYNZEO® (combination of netupitant-palonosetron) and ALOXI® (palonosetron) for the treatment of chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting (CINV) in adult patients.

Klaus Schwarz, Managing Director of ESTEVE Germany, commented : “We are delighted to have signed this long-term agreement with Helsinn and are proud to continue our well-established collaboration. Together, we will ensure continued support for patients in Germany throughout their cancer journey by providing access to AKYNZEO® and ALOXI®, essential supportive care products. Looking ahead, we are excited about the future possibilities of this partnership as we strive to innovate and expand our efforts to improve patient care and outcomes.”

Dr. Melanie Rolli, Helsinn Group CEO, commented: “We are pleased to announce our renewed partnership with ESTEVE, which marks a significant milestone. Our shared vision and values, coupled with our unwavering commitment to supportive care, will continue to drive our mission to improve the quality of life for cancer patients. We are excited about the new opportunities that lie ahead and look forward to building on our already strong and enduring foundation with ESTEVE.”

About AKYNZEO ®

AKYNZEO® is the first and only 5-HT3 and NK1 receptor antagonist fixed combination approved in adults for the prevention of acute and delayed nausea and vomiting associated with highly and moderately emetogenic chemotherapy.

For additional information please see the EU Summary of Product Characteristics.

About ALOXI ®

ALOXI® is approved in Europe in adults for the prevention of acute nausea and vomiting associated with highly emetogenic cancer chemotherapy and the prevention of nausea and vomiting associated with moderately emetogenic cancer chemotherapy. ALOXI® is also indicated in pediatric patients 1 month of age and older for the prevention of acute nausea and vomiting associated with highly emetogenic cancer chemotherapy and prevention of nausea and vomiting associated with moderately emetogenic cancer chemotherapy.

For additional information please see the EU Summary of Product Characteristics.

About ESTEVE

ESTEVE ( ) is a global pharmaceutical company with a clear purpose: to improve people's lives. Founded in 1929 and headquartered in Barcelona, Spain, ESTEVE has a strong international presence with pharmaceutical affiliates in Spain, Portugal, Italy, Germany, France, the UK, and the USA.

As a leading international specialty pharma company, ESTEVE is focused on delivering highly specialized treatments that address significant unmet medical needs in several therapeutic areas. In addition to our innovative pharma business, we offer comprehensive Contract Manufacturing services, specializing in the production of Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs) through world-class facilities in Spain, Mexico, and China.

ESTEVE's strong commitment to its core values-people matter, transparency, and accountability-remains at the heart of everything it does.

About Helsinn

Helsinn is a global pharmaceutical company that builds, manufactures, launches, and commercializes products to improve the quality of life for patients with cancer and chronic disease, with a focus on supportive care, oncology and dermato-oncology. Helsinn, headquartered in Lugano, Switzerland, has direct commercial operations in the U.S. and an extensive network of long-standing trusted partners enabling a commercial presence in more than 90 countries.

Established in 1976, Helsinn is a fourth-generation family-owned company with broad pharmaceutical and technical expertise. Helsinn is proud of its history of operating with great integrity, passion and quality. The company is committed to continuously striving for innovation for its patients and embracing sustainable growth as a core element of its strategic vision.

To learn more about Helsinn, please visit or follow us on LinkedIn and X .

