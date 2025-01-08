Moderate Fuel Consumption Growth Of 2.1% In Dec Alludes To Limping Economic Growth

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Jan 8 (KNN)

India's consumption showed modest growth in December, according to recent data released by the Planning and Analysis Cell (PPAC) of the country's oil ministry.



Total fuel demand, widely considered a key indicator of economic activity and oil demand, reached 20.67 million metric tons, marking a 2.1 per cent increase compared to the same period in the previous year.

The data revealed varying performance across different fuel categories. consumption demonstrated robust growth, with sales climbing 10.8 per cent year-over-year to 3.3 million tons.



Diesel, which serves as the primary fuel for commercial transportation and industrial activities, saw a 6 per cent annual increase, reaching 8.1 million tons. Domestic cooking gas (LPG) demand also strengthened, with sales rising 5.8 per cent to 2.78 million tons, suggesting sustained household consumption.



However, naphtha, a crucial industrial feedstock, experienced a significant decline, with sales dropping 22.7 per cent to 1.07 million tons.

These mixed results reflect the complex dynamics within India's energy sector, as the country continues to navigate evolving economic conditions and shifting consumption patterns.



The growth in transportation fuels notably outpaced the overall demand increase, potentially indicating strong mobility and commercial activity during the period.

(KNN Bureau)