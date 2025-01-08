'Criminal Mentality': Parliament Speaker Blasts Israeli Maps Claiming Arab Territories

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Jan 8 (Petra) -- Speaker of the Lower House of Parliament Ahmad Safadi strongly condemned the publication of purported "historical maps" by official Israeli social accounts that include parts of Jordan, occupied Palestinian territories, Lebanon, and Syria within their claimed boundaries.Speaking at Wednesday's parliamentary session, Safadi characterized the publication as reflecting "criminal mentality and malicious ambitions that cannot be overlooked or ignored."He emphasized that whether these publications were meant as a trial balloon or reflected "desperate dreams," they would meet firm resistance from Jordan's leadership, military, security forces, and people."Jordan will remain Arab, impervious to any cowardly ambitions under its victorious leadership," Safadi declared, praising the Foreign Ministry's swift rejection of what he termed a provocative move.He called for additional measures to counter such inflammatory actions, particularly given the current regional tensions.The Speaker announced that the Parliament would engage with international parliamentary bodies to advocate for Palestinian rights and expose what he described as "brutal occupation."He also urged the government to take deterrent diplomatic and legal measures through various channels.Safadi concluded by asserting the Arab identity of Jordan, Palestine, Syria, and Lebanon, stating that while these nations would endure, the occupation would eventually end, regardless of how long it might take."Those who stand for their cause and identity will prevail, while those who rely on deception, occupation, and breaking covenants will be defeated," he stated.