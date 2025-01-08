(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) HUHTAMÄKI OYJ RELEASE 8.1.2025 AT 10:35 EET

Inside information: Huhtamaki appoints Ralf K. Wunderlich as President and CEO

Huhtamaki appoints Ralf K. Wunderlich (58) as President and CEO effective on January 15, 2025 when the Company's current President and CEO Charles Héaulmé steps down. Charles will be available as needed to secure smooth transition until July 2025.

"I warmly thank Charles for the excellent work during his nearly six years' term at Huhtamaki. Under Charles's leadership the Company has made great progress in its journey to become the first choice for sustainable packaging solutions and forming its updated 2030 growth strategy. Huhtamaki has been focusing on scaling up profitable core businesses, developing and deploying proprietary innovative sustainable packaging solutions, and driving world-class competitiveness. We wish Charles all the best in his next endeavors," says Pekka Vauramo, Chair of the Board.

"I am happy and very proud of our achievements with the Huhtamaki team during the past years. The Company is on a great track and there are plenty of opportunities providing growth. This is a good time for me to move on," Charles Héaulmé comments.

Ralf K. Wunderlich has a long experience in packaging industry. He worked in Amcor as President and Managing Director, Flexibles, Asia Pacific and Member of the Global Management Team in 2010-2016. Before that he held the position of President and Managing Director, and Executive Director in LINPAC Group companies in 2008-2009. Between 1993-2007, Ralf held several different roles in Rio Tinto Alcan, last role being President, Alcan Packaging Global Tobacco, and having executive committee and other management positions in North America, Europe and Asia. Ralf K. Wunderlich has been acting as a non-executive director in several listed and non-listed companies. He has been a member of Huhtamaki's Board of Directors since 2018.

"Ralf K. Wunderlich has a wealth of experience in leading international packaging businesses, outstanding operational experience and capability to bring high-performing teams together with great results. He has a solid focus on growing businesses, both organically and through M&A. Huhtamaki's Board of Directors is confident that Ralf has all capabilities to take Huhtamaki to the next level in its strategic journey to a leading sustainable packaging company," says Pekka Vauramo, Chair of the Board.

"I know Huhtamaki well and have always appreciated the Company's ability to innovate, develop and drive world class commercial and operational results. I am excited to join Huhtamaki now as the President and CEO. I look forward to working together with Huhtamaki team to create the best value to our customers and shareholders," Ralf K. Wunderlich said upon his appointment.

Subsequent to Ralf K. Wunderlich appointed as the President and CEO, he will step down from the Board of Directors of Huhtamäki Oyj with immediate effect. After that the Board of Directors will comprise of seven members.

Following the change, the members of the Global Executive Team are:



Ralf K. Wunderlich (Chair), President and CEO (as of January 15, 2025);

Charles Héaulmé (Chair), President and CEO (until January 14, 2025);

Thomas Geust, Chief Financial Officer;

Fredrik Davidsson, President, Fiber Foodservice Europe-Asia-Oceania;

Axel Glade, President, Flexible Packaging (from January 1, 2026, at the latest);

Marco Hilty, President, Flexible Packaging (until January 31, 2025);

Ann O'Hara, President, North America;

Salla Ahonen, Executive Vice President, Sustainability and Communications;

Sami Pauni, Executive Vice President, Corporate Affairs and Legal, Group General Counsel;

Johan Rabe, Executive Vice President, Digital and Process Performance;

Ingolf Thom, Executive Vice President, Human Resources and Safety; and Wilhelm Wolff, Executive Vice President, Strategy and Business Development (from January 13, 2025).



