Sociapa Bags The Digital Mandate For Sanjeevani Organics

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Noida, 7th January, 2025: Sociapa, a leading marketing agency renowned for its innovative approach, is proud to announce its latest achievement in collaborating with Sanjeevani Organics. This partnership signifies a pivotal moment in Sociapa's journey to enhance digital footprints across industries and amplify Sanjeevani Organics (Sanjeevani Agrofoods Limited) presence in the Organic products market.



Sanjeevani Organics is a trusted name in organic farming, offering premium solutions for a healthier lifestyle. With its unwavering commitment to purity and quality, Sanjeevani Organics (Sanjeevani Agrofoods Limited) delivers a range of exceptional offerings like Organic Milk, Organic Ghee, Organic and Natural Honey, Organic Pulses etc. that redefine organic living for discerning consumers.



Recently, Sanjeevani Organics has proudly introduced Barsana Magic, a premium brand dedicated to dairy products that embody the essence of purity and quality. From organic milk to ghee to fat spreads, Barsana Magic reflects a commitment to healthy living, offering consumers authentic and nutritious options straight from nature.



Through this collaboration, Sociapa aims to strengthen Sanjeevani Organics and Barsana Magic (Sanjeevani Agrofoods Limited) digital presence and engage a broader audience, showcasing the brand's commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction. Together, they look forward to driving growth and reaching new milestones in the Organic Foods segment.



Founder of Sociapa, Mr. Dheeraj Raj, expressed his enthusiasm about the partnership, stating, "We are truly delighted to collaborate with Sanjeevani Organics (Sanjeevani Agrofoods Limited), a brand that stands for quality and trust in Organic Foods." With his visionary leadership and steadfast dedication, Mr. Raj views this collaboration as an exceptional opportunity to combine expertise and elevate Sanjeevani Organics's brand presence to new heights.



In response to the announcement, Mr. Shrikant Sharma, Managing Director Sanjeevani Organics (Sanjeevani Agrofoods Limited), expressed equal enthusiasm for the collaboration, stating, "We are absolutely thrilled to join hands with Sociapa. With their proven expertise and innovative approach in the digital marketing space, we are confident that this partnership will propel us to new heights and unlock greater opportunities for growth and success.".



About Sociapa:



Sociapa's services encompass a diverse spectrum of Digital Marketing, Creative & Communication Services, Packaging, Videography and Photography Services.



Sociapa has a track record of delivering impactful campaigns for leading brands, including Nutrela's "India ko Strong Banate hai campaign, Bonn's Bread Matlab Bonn, Americana's Crunch mai Sabse bada campaign with Katrina Kaif, Apis Ramadan Campaign, Mint ChocOn's association with Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor, and successful influencer campaigns featuring prominent figures like Chef Ranveer Brar and comedian Zakir Khan. Noteworthy endeavors include the Ramadan campaign for Apis honey and the Unity Run campaign with Milind Soman as the brand ambassador, garnering widespread acclaim.



Their recent collaborations include projects with Nutrela, Proquest from House of Paras, Modicare, Pansari Epicure, Luxor Writing Instruments, and Alishaan Basmati Rice, showcasing Sociapa's prowess in integrating social media marketing, content marketing, website design, video advertising, and influencer campaigns to deliver impactful results.

