Russia's War Casualty Toll In Ukraine Up By 1,660 In Past Day

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian invasion forces are estimated to have suffered 801,670 combat casualties since the outset of the full-scale invasion, including 1,660 killed or wounded in action in the past day alone.

That's according to an update by the General Staff of Ukraine's as of the morning of Wednesday, January 8, Ukrinform reports.

Also, Ukraine's Defense Forces have destroyed 9,714 Russian tanks, (+4 in the past 24 hours), 20,205 (+16) armored fighting vehicles, 21,729 (+19) artillery systems, 1,260 MLR systems, 1,038 air defense systems, 369 warplanes, 331 helicopters, 21,727 (+19) operational and tactical-level UAVs, 3,014 cruise missiles, 28 warships, a submarine, 33,307 (+81) vehicles and fuel tankers, and ​3,681 units of specialized equipment.

Russian army loses record number of troops in Ukraine in December – UK intel

The latest reports from the ground on enemy losses are being verified.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, a total of 218 combat engagements have occurred on the frontlines of the Russo-Ukrainian war over the past 24 hours, as per an update released by the General Staff Tuesday night.