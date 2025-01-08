Marina South By Eva Wong Wins Iron A' Design Award In Interior Space And Exhibition Design Category

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Marina South

Hong Kong-based Architect Eva Wong Receives International Accolade for Exceptional Residential Flat Design

COMO, CO, ITALY, January 8, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The A' Design Award , a highly respected international design competition, has announced Eva Wong as a winner in the Interior Space and Design category for her exceptional work, "Marina South." This prestigious recognition underscores the innovative and functional design of the residential flat, which showcases Eva Wong's expertise in creating harmonious living spaces.The Iron A' Design Award for Interior Space and Exhibition Design is a significant achievement, highlighting the relevance of Marina South to current industry trends and user needs. The design's seamless integration of indoor and outdoor living spaces, coupled with its thoughtful incorporation of barrier-free features, demonstrates its alignment with contemporary lifestyle preferences and accessibility standards.Marina South stands out for its clever use of space, prioritizing natural light and minimizing unnecessary circulation. The open floor plan allows for a seamless flow between living and dining areas, while glass doors provide direct access to terraces, fostering a strong connection with the outdoors. The curved elements throughout the apartment contribute to an elegant and cohesive aesthetic, further enhancing the overall living experience.This recognition from the A' Design Award serves as a testament to Eva Wong's commitment to excellence and innovation in interior design. The accolade is expected to inspire future projects within her firm, Eva Wong Architects Limited, and potentially influence industry standards for residential flat design. The award also motivates the team to continue pushing boundaries and exploring new possibilities in creating functional and aesthetically pleasing living spaces.Director/ Designer: Eva WongInterested parties may learn more about the award-winning Marina South design at:About Eva WongEva Wong is a Hong Kong-based architect who founded Eva Wong Architects Limited after completing her education in Melbourne, Australia. With a passion for minimalist design, she has worked on various large-scale residential, hotel, and commercial projects. Eva believes in understanding and presenting clients' needs, creating distinct designs that respond to each project's brief and context.About Eva Wong Architects LimitedFounded by Eva Wong Architects Limited offers customized design and build services in architectural design, interior design, and industrial design. The firm's design philosophy focuses on simplicity, spaciousness, and the integration of artistry with functionality. Eva Wong Architects Limited strives to create unique solutions that cater to each client's specific requirements and context.About A' Design AwardThe Iron A' Design Award recognizes designs that meet rigorous professional and industrial standards set by the A' Design Awards. Recipients are acknowledged for their practical innovations and contributions to their respective fields, providing solutions that improve quality of life. The award is bestowed upon designs that demonstrate skill, specialization, understanding, and creative capacity, satisfying the pre-established evaluation criteria assessed by a panel of design professionals, industry experts, journalists, and academics.About A' Design AwardThe A' Interior Space, Retail and Exhibition Design Award is a respected competition that promotes excellence and innovation within the interior design industry. Welcoming a diverse range of participants, from visionaries to influential brands, the award offers an opportunity to showcase creativity, gain international recognition, and be acknowledged for superior design capabilities. The rigorous selection process involves blind peer-review and evaluation by an expert jury panel based on pre-established criteria. By participating and winning, designers can garner global recognition and elevate their status within the competitive industry, ultimately contributing to the advancement of interior design and the creation of a better world through the power of good design.Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards, explore jury members, view past laureates, and participate with their projects at:

