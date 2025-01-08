Hundreds Attend City Football Schools' Open Day Celebrating Girls' Football And Get The Chance To See Manchester City Women's Team In Action

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Abu Dhabi January 8th, 2025:

More than 300 young players and fans participated in a Girls' Open Day organized by City Football Schools. They had the opportunity to play in competitive matches, take part in inclusive training sessions for all abilities, and watch the Manchester City Women's First Team train.

The day, held at 321 Sports on Al Hudayriyat Island, Abu Dhabi, brought players together in a fun and positive environment and showcased the enormous work done in recent years to grow girls' football in the UAE.

The event kicked off with a high-quality competitive girls' tournament that was played in a fantastic spirit throughout and featured schools, academies, and clubs from Abu Dhabi and Dubai.

Players of all abilities were also welcomed to attend fun football sessions led by City Football Schools coaches. City Football Schools have long recognised the benefits of football in terms of the general health and well-being of young people, along with the development of social and personal skills crucial to individual development. Inclusive sessions are vitally important to ensure all players have access to the game they love to play.

Following the fun on the pitch, they were then treated to a rare opportunity to see

City train.

With the likes of international stars Chloe Kelly, Khiara Keating,

Jill Roord, and Jess Park in action, fans were left inspired and in awe at the level of football on display, and then were able to chat to, take pictures with, and get autographs from their heroes.



Also, present was the UAE women's national team – showing girls with the ambition to take their football career as far as possible that there is a strong and achievable pathway in the country to play at an international level.

City Football Schools have an impressive pathway system that enables girls to train to the highest levels through their Elite Squads and Talented Player Programme, with five girls from City Football Schools having recently represented the UAE at the age level.

Simon Hewitt, Head of Football Operations for City Football Middle East said: 'Events like this one show just how far the development of the girls' and women's games has come in recent years. We have had a phenomenal turnout with something for everyone – exactly how football should be.

“Everything from our competitive matches to the inclusive training sessions has been held in a fun and encouraging environment with lots of smiles on the faces of those taking part. To cap things off with the opportunity to see Manchester City's First Team in action has left everyone inspired and keen to get back on the pitch as soon as possible.'



Gareth Taylor, Manchester City Women's First Team Manager, was impressed by what he saw. He said:“I've been fortunate enough to spend time in the UAE over the years, working alongside the fantastic team at City Football Schools. It's been amazing to witness the growth of women's football here. Nights like tonight, where young players can see their heroes or even their future role models up close, are incredibly special. It's a wonderful opportunity to inspire the next generation.”

City Football Schools operate in 10 locations across Abu Dhabi, Dhabi, and Ajman, giving girls and boys from the age of 3-18 an opportunity to improve their football skills, stay healthy, make friends, and have lots of fun in a positive and friendly learning environment, under the guidance and supervision of fully qualified City Football coaches.

In season 2023/24, close to 4,000 young players took part in various City Football Schools programmes across the UAE, whether playing for the first time or as part of an elite squad, there is an inclusive programme that caters to all abilities, ages, and genders.