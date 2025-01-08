عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Georgian FM: Macron's Claims Of Election Fraud In Georgia Are Unfounded

Georgian FM: Macron's Claims Of Election Fraud In Georgia Are Unfounded


1/8/2025 1:10:22 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) "French President Emmanuel Macron's statements about election fraud in Georgia are based on false information and do not reflect the truth," Azernews reports, citing Georgian Foreign Minister Maka Bochorishvili as she said in response to Macron's allegations of Russian interference in Georgia's parliamentary elections.

Bochorishvili expressed her disappointment over the misconceptions arising from misinformation. She emphasized that Georgia conducted electronic elections, making it impossible for anyone to manipulate the ballot boxes to the extent that would affect the election results.

"Macron should be aware of this. If he isn't, we should ask the French ambassador how accurately she has been informing her government about the processes in Georgia. It appears that the ambassador has not been providing accurate information, leading Macron to form incorrect perceptions based on false data," Bochorishvili stated.

MENAFN08012025000195011045ID1109066404


AzerNews

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search