Georgian FM: Macron's Claims Of Election Fraud In Georgia Are Unfounded
"French President Emmanuel Macron's statements about election
fraud in Georgia are based on false information and do not reflect
the truth," Azernews reports, citing Georgian
Foreign Minister Maka Bochorishvili as she said in response to
Macron's allegations of Russian interference in Georgia's
parliamentary elections.
Bochorishvili expressed her disappointment over the
misconceptions arising from misinformation. She emphasized that
Georgia conducted electronic elections, making it impossible for
anyone to manipulate the ballot boxes to the extent that would
affect the election results.
"Macron should be aware of this. If he isn't, we should ask the
French ambassador how accurately she has been informing her
government about the processes in Georgia. It appears that the
ambassador has not been providing accurate information, leading
Macron to form incorrect perceptions based on false data,"
Bochorishvili stated.
