Nisin Market Insights: Leaders, Trends, And Size Forecast To 2030 Galactic, Royal DSM, Siveele B.V

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, January 8, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Global Nisin size was valued at $317.9 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $638.1 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7.3% from 2021 to 2030. North America is one of the prominent regions in the market that accounted for approximately half of the total nisin market share in 2020.The Nisin market is expected to witness significant growth due to growth in food and & beverages, shift in consumer preference towards ready to eat food products, and hazards related to various chemical preservatives.Request Sample Report:Factors that drive the nisin market growth are change in lifestyle of people and varied consumer trends toward the use of ready-to-eat food products. The food & beverages processing industry has influenced the nisin market to a large extent. In addition, growth in bakery, confectionery, meat, and poultry applications is expected to fuel the demand for nisin in future. However, stringent regulations pertaining to the use of chemical preservatives in many regions and rise in awareness among consumers toward the use of these additives are expected to hamper the growth of the market.Continuous research activities by the players in the market have led to the development of nisin in powdered and liquid form, which adds value to its usability in the food & beverages industry. Though easy to blend, liquid nisin has a shorter shelf life as compared to powdered nisin, which offers better sales chances compared to the latter. Nearly 95% of the total nisin sales closed in 2020 were the ones in powdered form; however, the liquid nisin segment is expected to grow exponentially through to 2030.Buy Now and Get Discount:Regionally, North America accounted for approximately half of the total nisin market in 2020, and is expected to remain dominant during the nisin market forecast period. Asia-Pacific is expected to be a prominent market with major growth expected in China, India, and other developing countries.The key players profiled in the report include Cayman Chemical Company, Chihon Biotechnology Co., Ltd., Duke Thomson's India Pvt. Ltd., DuPont de Nemours, Inc., Galactic, Mayasan Biotech, Merck Group, Royal DSM, Santa Cruz Biotechnology, Inc., and Siveele B.V.Purchase Enquiry:Trending Reports:Global Kefir MarketGlobal Isoflavones MarketAbout Us:Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports Insights" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

