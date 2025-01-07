Arabian Horse Tour Opener Held In Ajman

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The opening stage of the Arabian Horse Tour for the 2025 season concluded in Ajman.

The closing ceremony was attended by Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, of Ajman and Chairman of the Executive Council of the Emirate and a number of sheikhs and senior officials.

The organizing committee of the tour announced that "De Siraj" of the "Dubai Arabian Horse Stud" won the medal in the Stallions category.

The tour, which was held on Al Zorah Beach, witnessed dazzling displays by a group of purebred Arabian horses amidst a large audience of Emiratis, various nationalities residing in the country, visitors, Arabian horse lovers and owners from all over the world.

The young filly "SQ Ghandoura" from the "SQ Saqr" lineage won the first gold medal in 2025 for the Swiss "Hanaya Stud" and owned by Nayla Hayek.

Led by exhibitor Frank Spoonel, this filly won the twenty points and a cash prize of 50,000 euros.

"De Niran" from "Dubai Arabian Horse Stud" won the silver medal, while "AJ Sandala" won the bronze medal for "Ajman Stud".

MENAFN07012025000067011011ID1109066107