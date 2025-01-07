Arabian Horse Tour Opener Held In Ajman
Date
1/7/2025 11:06:59 PM
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The opening stage of the Arabian Horse Tour for the 2025 season concluded in Ajman.
The closing ceremony was attended by His Highness sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, crown prince of Ajman and Chairman of the Executive Council of the Emirate and a number of sheikhs and senior officials.
The organizing committee of the tour announced that "De Siraj" of the "Dubai Arabian Horse Stud" won the Gold medal in the Stallions category.
The tour, which was held on Al Zorah Beach, witnessed dazzling displays by a group of purebred Arabian horses amidst a large audience of Emiratis, various nationalities residing in the country, visitors, Arabian horse lovers and owners from all over the world.
The young filly "SQ Ghandoura" from the "SQ Saqr" lineage won the first gold medal in 2025 for the Swiss "Hanaya Stud" and owned by Nayla Hayek.
Led by exhibitor Frank Spoonel, this filly won the twenty points and a cash prize of 50,000 euros.
"De Niran" from "Dubai Arabian Horse Stud" won the silver medal, while "AJ Sandala" won the bronze medal for "Ajman Stud".
MENAFN07012025000067011011ID1109066107
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.