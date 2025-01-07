EMEET Unveils Groundbreaking Dual-Camera 4K AI Webcams At CES 2025

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Meet EMEET Piko and Piko+, the world's first dual-camera 4K AI mini Webcams , designed specifically for Generation Z content creators who demand nothing less than excellence. The Piko series is the next-generation webcam that transcends the mundane. Unlike traditional, single-lens models that often appear uninspired and rigid, Piko boasts dual cameras that not only boosts the product's appeal but also enhances the overall image quality, focus speed, and accuracy from a technical standpoint, further empowering AI, thereby catering to a new era of emotive and dynamic digital interaction.

EMEET PIXY

EMEET PIXY is an AI-powered dual-camera 4K PTZ (Pan-Tilt-Zoom) webcam that redefines versatility and precision. PIXY is perfect for today's dynamic creators. With dual-camera and cutting-edge AI features, PIXY offers immersive UHD 4K images and studio standard sound. More features of PIXY will be released this year. Stay tuned.

Dual Camera + AI Powered

EMEET's demonstration of AI + dual-camera technology at this year's CES exhibition fully showcases its foresight and innovative spirit in the field of intelligent audio and video equipment. In the future, EMEET will continue to delve into the application of AI technology, striving to make continuous breakthroughs in intelligent features and high-quality audio-visual effects.

Other Products Displayed

In addition to its revolutionary webcams, EMEET also introduces their Zoom-Certified open-ear headphone , the EMEET AirFlow, which ensures exceptional call quality with its detachable microphone together with their top-of-the-class noise cancelling algorithm and the true wireless live streaming multicam - EMEET StreamCam One, which allows users to wirelessly connect up to 3 devices simultaneously and stream to up to four live platforms with the software EMEETSTREAM. It's perfect for live streamers who need versatility and reliability in their broadcasts, sport live, event live, etc.

Exhibition Details



Date: January 7-10, 2025

Booth: #LVCC-South Hall 1 30413 Location: Las Vegas Convention Center, Nevada, USA

About EMEET

Established in August 2016, EMEET is a leading global company specializing in the research, development, production, and sales of AI-powered audio and video products. Focusing on collaboration, production and creation, EMEET aims to develop an intelligent ecosystem for creative products through technological innovation and user experience optimization, endeavoring to redefine the industry standards for individual productivity tools and drive the growth of the global personal productivity market, fostering collaboration, empowering production and inspiring creation.

