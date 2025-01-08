What's Inside A Comet?

(MENAFN- Swissinfo)
Astrophysicists at the University of BernExternal LINK want to study the ice beneath the surface of comets, using a type of instrument usually used in airport security. The ice on comets could help answer questions about the formation of our solar system.
