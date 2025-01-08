What's Inside A Comet?

(MENAFN- Swissinfo) Astrophysicists at the University of BernExternal want to study the ice beneath the surface of comets, using a type of instrument usually used in airport security. The ice on comets could help answer questions about the formation of our solar system.

This content was published on July 24, 2024 - 09:00

Michele studied at Zurich University of the Arts. He's been a swissinfo journalist since 2004 and has a special interest in developing new video formats for mobile viewing, mixing animation and documentary styles.



More from this auth Multimed



Deutsch de Kometen auf den Zahn gefühlt Read more: Kometen auf den Zahn gefühl

Français fr Qu'y a-t-il à l'intérieur d'une comète? Read more: Qu'y a-t-il à l'intérieur d'une comète

Italiano it Cosa c'è dentro una cometa? Read more: Cosa c'è dentro una cometa

Español es ¿Qué hay en el interior de un cometa? Read more: ¿Qué hay en el interior de un cometa

日本語 ja 彗星の地表下に何がある? Read more: 彗星の地表下に何がある 中文 zh 瑞士研发测量彗星冰层的仪器:彗星表面下有什么? Read more: 瑞士研发测量彗星冰层的仪器:彗星表面下有什么

