JP Nadda Mourns Death Of Indo-Pak War Veteran Havaldar Baldev Singh

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Jan 9 (IANS) BJP President JP Nadda on Wednesday expressed condolences to the family of veteran soldier Havaldar (Retd) Baldev Singh, who died at the age of 93 at his residence in Rajouri, Jammu and Kashmir.

Havaldar (Retd) Baldev Singh who fought four wars against Pakistan died on Monday. His last rites were performed with full military honour and service protocols at his native village Naunihal, in Nowshera, on Tuesday.

Taking to X, Nadda wrote,“Deeply saddened by the passing of Havaldar Baldev Singh (Retd), a revered war hero who gave his all for the nation. His extraordinary service and bravery were celebrated throughout his life, and his legacy will always be remembered in the gallantry stories of the Indian Army. My heartfelt condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti.”

Born on September 27, 1931, at Naunihal village, Singh volunteered to join the Bal Sena Force under the leadership of Brigadier Usman, Commander of the 50 Para Brigade, when he was just 16, during the battle of Naushera and Jhangar in 1947-48.

The Bal Sena, a group of local boys aged 12 to 16, served as despatch runners for the Indian Army in the critical moments of these battles. In recognition of their bravery, the then Prime Minister Jawahar Lal Nehru honoured the Bal Sainiks, presenting them with gramophones, watches, and the opportunity to join the Army.

Hav Baldev Singh enlisted in the Army on November 14, 1950, and served the force with dedication and valour for nearly three decades. His distinguished service spanned multiple wars, including the 1961, 1962, and 1965 India-Pakistan wars.

Despite retiring in October 1969, Singh was recalled during the India-Pakistan war of 1971, and he served in the 11 JAT Battalion (25 Infantry Division) for an additional eight months before returning to civilian life.

Throughout his career, Hav Singh received numerous honours for his service, including recognition by Nehru, current Prime Minister Narendra Modi, former Vice-President Hamid Ansari, and several other distinguished leaders.

uk/