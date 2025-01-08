Pres. Al-Sisi Calls For Intensifying De-Escalation Efforts In Region

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, Jan 8 (KUNA) -- Egyptian President Abdulfattah Al-Sisi called Wednesday for intensifying efforts to avoid further escalation in the region leading towards all-out war that would carry catastrophic ramifications whether political, economic or on a security level, let alone the unprecedented waves of displaced people and illegal migration.

Al-Sisi, while inaugurating the Cairo-hosted 10th edition of the trilateral summit between Egypt, Cyprus and Greece, commented saying that the strong relations between the three are a model of integrated regional cooperation.

The Egyptian President hailed the position of Cyprus and Greece in favor of the Palestinian right to independence.

He stated that this trilateral summit is not exclusive to handling regional issues but is a partnership that aims to boost stability and cooperation.

The President described the economic cooperation between all three as a vital strategic step contributing to economic growth and boosting sought-after economic integration.

On the trilateral business forum held on sidelines of summit, he hailed it as a platform to exchange visions and expertise and an opportunity to explore investment opportunities.

He further commended the cooperation within field of energy, the interconnecting power grid is a turning point as it would facilitate the exchange of clean energy and contribute to switch towards green economy.

The President further pointed to extent of partnership to reach cultural and educational levels, and called for developing joint projects in those fields.

He also took note of the role of tourism as cornerstone to economic cooperation as all three countries are in possession of rich and fascinating touristic reservoirs. (end)

