Candidate Will Be Chosen By AAP-Congress Alliance Together For Chandigarh Mayor Election: Kuldeep Kumar

Chandigarh, Jan 9 (IANS) As the date for the Chandigarh Mayor election was announced, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) councillor and current Mayor Kuldeep Kumar said on Wednesday that his party and the will appoint a joint candidate to contest this crucial election in alliance with each other.

The development is in stark contrast to the build-up for the Delhi Assembly polls, where the ruling AAP and the Congress, who were allies in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, have parted ways for the February 5 and will be contesting on their own.

Last year, after the rigging in the Chandigarh Mayor election, the matter reached the doorstep of the Supreme Court.

After the apex court's order, Kuldeep Kumar was appointed the Chandigarh Mayor.

AAP leader Kuldeep Kumar told IANS, "The AAP is watching the mayoral election carefully. This time, my party will appoint the Mayor as a joint candidate chosen by my party along with the Congress. My party is fully prepared, with all the councillors standing united. The party's high command has already held a meeting once. Soon, there will be another meeting and a final call will be taken whether the mayoral candidate will be from AAP or Congress."

"To ensure that the rigging that happened in the Mayor election last year does not happen again, the AAP had sent a proposal in the House that the election should be conducted orally in favour of a candidate. The candidate in whose favour more councillors raise their hands should become the Mayor and should conduct the election of the Senior Deputy Mayor and the Deputy Mayor. As far as I know, my party is not bringing the proposal this time, but it may be implemented in the future. My party has urged the Governor that it would be good if he brings this proposal this time."

Asked about BJP's claims on winning the Mayor election, the AAP councillor said, "They (BJP) always make tall claims. Even when they had 12 councillors in the Assembly, they had made such claims. They always indulge in manipulative politics."

Asked about abolishing the post of an advisor in Chandigarh and appointing a Chief Secretary, Kuldeep Kumar said, "This should happen. With this, all the IAS and IPS officers will be held accountable before the Chief Secretary. The post of advisor was also good, but a Chief Secretary is equally significant. This decision is quite welcoming."

Commenting over Congress and AAP contesting the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections separately, the AAP councillor said, "Every state has its political dynamics. In Delhi, the AAP is once again forming the government this time with an absolute majority. Arvind Kejriwal will once again become the Delhi Chief Minister."

The Union Territory administration on Wednesday issued a notification for the elections to the post of Mayor, Senior Deputy Mayor, and Deputy Mayor on January 24.

In the 35-member Municipal Corporation House, the BJP has 14 councillors, AAP 13 and the Congress seven. The Shiromani Akali Dal has one councillor. The House also has an ex-officio member, Congress MP Manish Tewari, who has voting rights.