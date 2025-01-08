Swiss Farms Make Space For Beans And Lentils

(MENAFN- Swissinfo) Legumes such as lentils are not a popular crop in Switzerland, even though they are rich in protein and resistant to drought. breeders and researchers want to change this and have started field trials.





Lupins and peas can grow well under warmer climatic conditions but are still a rare sight in Swiss fields.

Scientists from AgroscopeExternal link , the Swiss centre for agricultural research,

are working with plant breeders and farmers to evaluate the

potential of certain legumesExternal link

and

to build local value chainsExternal link

as part of Europe-wide efforts. SWI swissinfo visited a legume field in Zurich to find out the potential of this hardy crop.

A group of farmers is betting on lentils and chickpeas as part of the solution to climate change in Switzerland.

