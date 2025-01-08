Swiss Farms Make Space For Beans And Lentils
Legumes such as lentils are not a popular crop in Switzerland, even though they are rich in protein and resistant to drought. plant breeders and researchers want to change this and have started field trials.
July 22, 2024
Le aziende agricole svizzere fanno spazio a fagioli e lenticchie
Read more: Le aziende agricole svizzere fanno spazio a fagioli e lenticchi
Español
es
Las alubias y las lentejas se cuelan en las granjas suizas
Read more: Las alubias y las lentejas se cuelan en las granjas suiza
中文
zh
瑞士农场为豆类创造空间
Read more: 瑞士农场为豆类创造空
Lupins and peas can grow well under warmer climatic conditions but are still a rare sight in Swiss fields.
Scientists from AgroscopeExternal link , the Swiss centre for agricultural research,
are working with plant breeders and farmers to evaluate the
potential of certain legumesExternal link
and
to build local value chainsExternal link
as part of Europe-wide efforts. SWI swissinfo visited a legume field in Zurich to find out the potential of this hardy crop.
