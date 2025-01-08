Asaram Bapu Files Fresh Plea In Jodhpur HC, Seeks Interim Bail In Another Rape Case

(MENAFN- IANS) Jaipur, Jan 8 (IANS) Self-styled godman Asaram Bapu on Wednesday filed a fresh petition in the Rajasthan High Court, seeking interim bail in connection with the rape of a teenage girl in his 'gurukul' in Jodhpur.

On Tuesday, the Supreme Court granted him interim bail for the first time in 11 years, valid until March 31, on medical grounds, in a rape case involving a female follower at his ashram in Gandhinagar, Gujarat.

A division bench of the Supreme Court comprising Justices M M Sundresh and Rajesh Bindal on Tuesday granted interim bail to Asaram, currently serving a life sentence in Jodhpur Central Jail.

This is the first time Asaram has received any major relief from any of the courts. Despite this, Asaram cannot be released from jail due to his conviction in another rape case in Jodhpur. To address this challenge, his lawyer has filed a bail petition in the Rajasthan High Court, citing Asaram's deteriorating health.

Advocate R.S. Saluja stated, "We have filed a bail application in the Jodhpur High Court to seek Asaram's release from jail."

Asaram was arrested by Jodhpur Police from his ashram in Indore on September 2, 2013. Following a lengthy five-year trial, he was convicted on April 25, 2018, and sentenced to life imprisonment for raping a minor.

In a separate case, a woman from Asaram's Gandhinagar ashram accused him of rape. On January 31, 2023, the court also sentenced him to life imprisonment in this case.

Asaram has frequently cited health issues during his incarceration. He has been granted parole three times in the past five months. However, his current petition focuses on securing bail in the Jodhpur case, which remains a major hurdle to his release.