CAS Holdings Welcomes Patrick Mcdermott As Chief Revenue Officer And President

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Patrick joins CAS Holdings from B&R Industrial Automation, where he served for 18 years and as President of the Americas Region for the past 6 years. His leadership there has been marked by significant achievements in sales and operational strategies. Prior to his tenure at B&R, Patrick held engineering leadership positions with both an OEM machine builder and another industrial supplier.

"We are thrilled to welcome Pat to the CAS team," said Carol Flack, Interim CEO of CAS.

"This strategic appointment underscores our commitment to driving sustainable growth and enhancing revenue across all business segments. With Pat's leadership and deep industry experience, we are confident in our ability to unlock new opportunities, optimize our sales strategies, and maximize value for our clients and shareholders alike."

In his new role, McDermott will oversee all revenue generation efforts and collaborate with the team to strengthen partnerships with industry leaders. His strategic vision will guide CAS Holdings in delivering innovative solutions that meet the evolving needs of its customers.

"I am honored to join CAS Holdings at such an exciting time," said McDermott. "I look forward to working with the talented team here to drive growth through automation solutions and help our customers differentiate through innovation."

Patrick holds a B.S. and M.S. from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, specializing in digital control systems.

About CAS Holdings, Inc.

Complete Automation Solutions Holdings (CAS Holdings) is dedicated to empowering industrial automation companies, including those in the packaging industry, to achieve optimal efficiency and success. With a diverse portfolio encompassing industrial distribution, panel building and assembly, system integration, and robotics, CAS Holdings provides comprehensive packaging machines and solutions tailored to meet industry needs. The company prioritizes strong partnerships, expert engineering, and innovative solutions, ensuring sustainable practices and continuous improvement. CAS Holdings envisions a future where its transformative automation solutions redefine industry standards and drive growth. Committed to transparency and collaboration, CAS Holdings aims to be the most trusted partner in the automation sector.

