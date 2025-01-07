Odex Report: Driving Change In Global Trade

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Exploring ODeX's impact on global trade through growth and innovation

- Binai Thoppil, COO of ODeXDUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, January 7, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- ODeX Global has launched its Year in Review report. The report reflects ODeX's dedication to simplifying logistics operations while fostering sustainability and operational efficiency across international markets.A Landmark Year for ODeX-----------------------------------In 2024, ODeX expanded its reach and capabilities in logistics digitization, entering key markets such as Kenya, Malaysia, Jordan, and Hong Kong to better support global trade networks. Collaborations with partners like Pacific International Lines (PIL) in Ghana and Nigeria have also bolstered its presence in Africa.Reflecting on the year, CEO Liji Nowal shared:“2024 has been an extraordinary year for ODeX, marked by growth, innovation, and resilience. We've not only expanded into new markets but also introduced solutions that are transforming the logistics and shipping industry. Our success reflects the collective effort of our team, the trust of our partners, and the loyalty of our users. As we look ahead, we remain committed to driving digital transformation and fostering sustainable practices across global trade. Together, we are setting new benchmarks and creating a brighter future for the industry.”2024 in Review: Key Achievements---------------------------------------------The Year in Review Report captures the essence of ODeX's progress through key highlights:● Global Expansion: Entered new markets, including Kenya, Malaysia, Jordan, and Hong Kong, while bolstering partnerships with global players like Hapag-Lloyd.● Growth: Through sales and expansion initiatives, ODeX experienced remarkable year-over-year growth, showing the need for digital document transformation in the global shipping industry.● Localized Innovation: Rolled out solutions tailored to specific market needs, such as delivery order extensions for Hong Kong and PayPal-integrated payments for U.S. clients.● Industry Recognition: Received accolades like the "Game-Changer in Shipping Technology" at the TLME Awards in Dubai and "Trade Facilitator of the Year" at the Maritime and Logistics Awards.● Sustainability Leadership: Eliminated paper-based processes, prioritized digital documentation, and promoted eco-friendly practices in logistics operations.Looking Forward: The Vision for 2025------------------------------------------------Building on the successes of 2024, ODeX is poised for another year of transformative growth. Planned expansions into Tanzania, Canada, Vietnam, and Saudi Arabia will deepen the company's global impact. Innovations in predictive supply chain analytics, sustainability tracking tools, and advanced payment integrations are set to redefine efficiency and transparency in logistics.“Our ability to navigate challenges and deliver value to diverse markets underscores the strength of our vision and the dedication of our team,” said Binai Thoppil, COO of ODeX.“In 2025, we will continue focusing on collaboration, innovation, and operational excellence to meet the evolving needs of our stakeholders and shape the future of logistics.”Why This Matters-----------------------The logistics industry is undergoing a digital transformation, and ODeX is at the forefront of this evolution. By offering tailored solutions and embracing sustainability, the company is empowering businesses worldwide to adapt to a rapidly changing global landscape.Download the Full Report----------------------------------Discover the complete story of ODeX's transformative year by downloading the Year in Review Report. Packed with detailed insights, strategic milestones, and a roadmap for the future, it's essential reading for industry professionals and stakeholders. Click here to download:About ODeX----------------ODeX is a pioneer in the digital transformation of EXIM trade services, focusing on simplifying and automating documentation processes for the ocean shipping industry. Serving over 30,000 customers and 65,000+ users, our platform streamlines shipping and logistics processes for more than 100+ shipping lines and NVOCCs.With innovative solutions and integrations, ODeX enhances operational efficiency for freight forwarders, truckers, and other stakeholders. Our impact includes processing over 1.4 million payments, 11 million invoices, 6 million delivery orders, and 11 million gate passes, contributing significantly to the efficiency and effectiveness of global trade operations. For more information about ODeX and its services, visit the ODeX website.

