Sean 'Diddy' Combs Throws 'Tantrums' As Luigi Mangione Steals The Spotlight In Brooklyn Prison

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Luigi Mangione has emerged as the most popular resident of a Brooklyn jail that also houses mogul Sean“Diddy” Combs and fraudster Sam Bankman-Fried. The development has reportedly made the disgraced deeply unhappy - even prompting 'tantrums' as he remains outside the spotlight.

“Diddy has been throwing tantrums over the fact that Luigi is getting all of the attention in prison and is being revered as a hero after literally murdering someone on camera,” a source told the Express US.

Mangione was arrested on December 9 over the killing of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson. He has since pleaded 'not guilty' in a New York state court to multiple counts of murder - including murder as an act of terrorism.

Sources however told the publication that Mangione was“loved by prisoners” who also share their own stories of losing loved ones due to poor medical care. The two inmates also share a legal team - with their lawyers married to each other - but have reportedly had no contact with each other.

"They do not spend time together and the two really have zero in common,” the insider added.

Combs remains jailed in New York awaiting a criminal trial on federal sex trafficking charges. He also faces a wave of sexual assault lawsuits - many of which were filed by the plaintiff's lawyer. Tony Buzbee is a Texas attorney who says his firm represents over 150 people (both men and women) who allege sexual abuse and exploitation by Combs. The lawsuits allege many individuals were abused at parties in New York, California and Florida after receiving drug-laced drinks.

(With inputs from agencies)