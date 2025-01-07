Discover Unforgettable Experiences On Miami Beach In Early 2025: Culture, Cuisine, Music And Wellness

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) "The Miami Beach Visitor and Authority is proud to support a number of experiences in early 2025 that represent a diverse collection of industries and activities and invite visitors to make the most of holiday weekends on the beach," says Peggy Benua, Chairwoman, Miami Beach Visitor and Convention Authority (MBVCA). "Our city's hotels are set to offer preferred rates, paired with upscale services and amenities, providing guests with new opportunities to discover Miami Beach's celebrated properties."

For the first time, the

TYR Wodapalooza (WZA), the world's premier functional fitness festival since 2012, will bring thousands of athletes, spectators, and fitness fanatics together on Miami Beach over four days from January 23 – 26th, 2025 to

celebrate fitness, community, and life. Participants and spectators can find inspiration and relaxation during the festival at destination wellness hotels and spas including the Carillon Hotel Miami Beach and 1 Hotel South Beach . In February, the GroundUP Music Festival will return to Miami Beach on the 8th and 9th, featuring a variety of talented artists including Grammy Award-Winning Snarky Puppy, Gaby Moreno and Eric Gale. The 2025 edition will showcase international artists and a Family Dinner Show. Visitor and locals can make it a weekend and experience a stay at one of the official host hotels .

Passionate food lovers will experience the best of the best in the culinary world at the South Beach Wine & Food Festival . Tickets are on sale now for the 2025 installment of the famous festival taking place February 20-23rd. The national, star-studded, four-day destination event showcasing the talents of the world's most renowned wine and spirits producers, chefs and culinary personalities will feature more than 105 events and 500+ culinary experts. Returning for its 24th year on Miami Beach, 100% of net proceeds benefit the Chaplin School of Hospitality & Tourism Management at Florida International University.

"Miami Beach visitors from near and far are invited to take time between marquee 2025 events to discover our city through the lens of local experts. The award-winning EXP Miami Beach Tours App is a great way to access self-guided tours and itineraries while spending time on Miami Beach," adds Grisette Marcos, Executive Director, Miami Beach Visitor and Convention Authority. "From hidden gems tours and culinary recommendations to art deco and architecture guides, the app brings Miami Beach's many iconic experiences together in one, easy-to-use resource."

For a more exclusive experience, the Open House Miami Festival 2025 will return for the second year. A city-wide celebration that invites visitors to explore cultural landmarks, public art and design, Open House Miami will give insider-access to more than 75 curated and complimentary experiences from February 28th – March 2nd.

Plan an inspired start to the year with the EXP Miami Beach Tours App, featuring event guides, gallery highlights, and tailored recommendations. Available in the app store and google play. For more information on hotels, events, and experiences, please visit, Miami Beach Visitor and Convention Authority (miamibeachvca) and follow @experiencemiamibeach on Instagram.

