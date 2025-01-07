JMD Furniture Expands With Grand Opening Of New Store In Laurel, MD

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

LAUREL, MD, UNITED STATES, January 7, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- JMD Furniture, a respected name in the home furnishings industry, is pleased to announce the grand opening of its new location at 1001 Fairlawn Ave, Laurel, MD 20707. The store marks a significant milestone for the company, expanding its reach to offer more residents of Maryland access to high-quality, stylish, and affordable furniture.This new location highlights JMD Furniture's ongoing commitment to meeting the needs of Maryland's growing community. The store will feature a wide range of home furnishings, including mattresses, sofas, sectionals, dining sets, and bedroom furniture, all designed to provide quality and comfort at competitive prices.A New Resource for Local Home FurnishingsJMD Furniture's new Laurel location will offer an extensive selection of home furnishings for a variety of tastes and needs. Items available include:Mattresses: A range of sizes and comfort levels, from basic models to more premium options.Living Room Furniture: Comfortable sofas, love seats, and sectionals designed for modern living spaces.Bedroom Furniture: High-quality beds, dressers, and nightstands designed to suit different bedroom aesthetics.Dining Sets: Durable and stylish dining tables and chairs for all family sizes.The new store expands JMD Furniture's ability to meet the needs of families and individuals seeking quality furnishings at accessible price points.Grand Opening Celebration and Community EngagementTo celebrate the opening of the new Laurel store, JMD Furniture is hosting a series of special events, including raffles, giveaways, and on-site design consultations. The grand opening will feature doorbuster deals on select items, along with live entertainment and refreshments. The event is open to the public and aims to create an enjoyable experience for both individuals and families in the Laurel area.“We are thrilled to be opening our new location in Laurel,” said Sunita, owner of JMD Furniture.“This expansion allows us to further serve Maryland's communities by offering affordable and high-quality furniture solutions for families in the region.”Commitment to Customer SatisfactionJMD Furniture has built a strong reputation over the years for its focus on customer service and satisfaction. The Laurel location will continue this tradition, offering personalized assistance to customers in finding the best products for their homes. The store will also provide flexible financing options to accommodate a range of budgets.About JMD FurnitureFounded with a commitment to delivering stylish, functional, and affordable furniture, JMD Furniture has grown into a trusted name in the industry. The company continues to prioritize quality, value, and customer satisfaction in all aspects of its business, making it a leading provider of home furnishings in the region.For more information about the new store location or the grand opening event, please visit .

