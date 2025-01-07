Warriors Of The Wind Veteran Non Profit Brings Smiles To Hospitalized Children With Teddy Bear Delivery

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Dallas Poore, Founder, Warriors of the WindLEMOORE, CA, UNITED STATES, January 7, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- In a heartwarming initiative that perfectly embodies their mission of service, Warriors of the Wind, a veteran-owned nonprofit organization, recently brought joy and comfort to children in the hospital by delivering teddy bears. This meaningful gesture is part of the group's ongoing efforts to connect communities and provide support to those in need.Founded by U.S. Marine veteran Dallas Poore, Warriors of the Wind leverages a passion for motorcycles to help fellow veterans cope with PTSD while creating a positive impact on their communities. On this occasion, the organization partnered with local businesses and donors to gather and distribute the teddy bears to young patients.The touching delivery was documented in a YouTube video that captured the reactions of the children and their families as the team arrived with their signature motorcycles, bringing not just toys but also hope and smiles.Dallas Poore, founder of Warriors of the Wind:“It's not just about the teddy bears. It's about letting them know they're not alone and showing them a community cares about them.”Warriors of the Wind has become a beacon of positivity, not only for veterans but also for local communities. The organization's commitment to outreach is evident in initiatives like this one, which follow other impactful activities, such as their presence on platforms like YouTube, TikTok, and Facebook, where they share inspiring stories of connection and healing.The teddy bear delivery has also garnered significant attention from local and national media, with features on prominent networks like ABC and Fox highlighting the organization's efforts.For more information on Warriors of the Wind and how you can support their mission, visit or follow them on social media.About Warriors of the WindWarriors of the Wind is a Lemoore, CA-based veteran-owned nonprofit founded by U.S. Marine Dallas Poore. The organization uses the camaraderie of motorcycle culture to help veterans suffering from PTSD reconnect with their communities. Through events, outreach programs, and partnerships, Warriors of the Wind inspires veterans and citizens alike to make a difference.

