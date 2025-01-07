Altec Lansing Unveils New Headphones Lineup At CES 2025, Delivering A High-Quality On-The-Go Listening Experience

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Building on its storied heritage, this legendary brand introduces new headphones that redefine premium sound for every listener

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Altec Lansing,

the leading global company announces the launch of its new premium adult headphones and an enhanced version of its award-winning kids' headphones at

CES 2025 . Continuing its tradition of audio excellence, Altec Lansing expands its diverse lineup with innovative headphones and upgraded, kid-friendly audio solutions, delivering high-quality sound designed to suit every age, interest and lifestyle.

The new headphone collection offers cutting-edge audio technology designed to optimize every listener's experience, whether at home, on the go or while exercising. From the ultra-portable Nanobud

View ANC to the immersive Comfort Pro ANC Headphones and the versatile Clip 2.0 Open Wearable Earbuds , this lineup caters to a wide range of lifestyles.

The Nanobuds View ANC are wireless, pocket-sized earbuds that are perfect for on-the-go listening. Offering up to 20 hours of playtime with their charging case and a quick 15-minute charge for two hours of playback, they're ideal for exercise, work or travel.

Listeners can place the headphones back into the charging case and see how much power the case and each headphone have through the display feature. The IPX4-rated earbuds are also sweatproof and dustproof, ensuring durability during workouts. With a low latency mode for minimal audio delay and clear call quality, the Nanobuds View ANC provide seamless listening in any environment.

For those seeking an over-the-ear headphone experience with spatial audio and noise cancellation, the Comfort Pro ANC Headphones feature both Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) and Environmental Noise Cancellation (ENC), delivering an immersive audio experience while also allowing users to stay aware of their surroundings - making them ideal for busy urban environments.

With up to

60 hours of playtime in wireless mode and 40 hours with ANC on, these headphones are perfect for extended listening sessions. The headphones also feature super-low latency mode for gamers along with spatial audio for a more realistic audio experience.

The Clip 2.0 Open Wearable Earbuds offer high-quality sound with an open-ear design, making them ideal for outdoor activities like jogging or commuting. These earbuds let you stay aware of your surroundings while enjoying music or taking calls. With six hours of playtime per charge and a total playtime of 24 hours, the Clip 2.0 earbuds are designed for active individuals who value safety and convenience. Their compact design, auto pairing and 10-meter Bluetooth range provide excellent connectivity, whether you're in the city or on the move.

Building on the success of their award-winning predecessors, the Kid-Friendly ANC Pro headphones deliver Altec Lansing sound at a safe 85dB volume, ensuring a premium listening experience while protecting young ears. Designed for children ages

6 and up, these headphones offer up to 50 hours of battery life in Bluetooth mode and unlimited playtime when used with a wired connection. The headphones come with a carry pouch, a carabiner for easy portability and a USB-C adapter to directly connect to your tablet, smartphone, laptop or any other device when Bluetooth is not an option. The newly added "Find My Headphone" feature helps parents keep track of the headphones if they're misplaced. Whether at school, in the car or on vacation, this feature allows parents to easily locate the headphones via the "Apple Find My" smartphone app, providing peace of mind and saving time from searching.

"At Altec Lansing, we're committed to redefining how people experience sound - whether they're navigating daily commutes or enjoying a moment of relaxation," said Ike Franco, Founder and CEO of Infinity Brands, the parent company of Altec Lansing. "Our new lineup of headphones offers unmatched clarity, comfort and convenience, providing an engaging audio experience that moves with you. From busy professionals to fitness enthusiasts, these headphones deliver exceptional sound, long-lasting battery life and the freedom to stay connected while maintaining awareness of your surroundings."

Additional headphones debuting at CES :



STIX TWS ANC Earbuds: Offering a pocket-sized charging case for easy portability, these earbuds feature ANC/ENC noise cancellation to further elevate audio experiences. With up to five hours of playtime per charge and 30 hours total with the charging case, they provide long-lasting performance. Powered by 40mAh batteries and 8mm neodymium drivers, they deliver rich sound with a Bluetooth range of up to 10 meters. Plus, they charge quickly in just one hour for hassle-free listening. Nanobuds View: Designed for on-the-go convenience, these sweatproof and dustproof earbuds (IPX5 rated) offer up to five hours of playtime, with a total of 20 hours using the charging case, which includes three times the battery power. Equipped with low-latency mode for minimal Bluetooth delay, a digital display screen for easy tracking and single mic clear calling for flawless communication, they make excellent options for those who lead an active lifestyle.

The new Altec Lansing headphones will be available in Q2. The leading audio equipment provider will also be showcasing new party speakers, Hi-Fi equipment and the Hydra 2.0 Series at booth LVCC, Central Hall - 15429 during CES. For more information on Altec products and partnerships, please

visit .

About Altec Lansing

Since 1927, generations of music enthusiasts have recognized Altec Lansing as a premier brand that consistently delivers high quality and rich sound in a host of audio products including; headphones, earphones, everything-proof speakers, home and car audio, DJ speakers, turntables, mobile accessories and more. Altec Lansing provides a seamless combination of beautiful design aesthetics and terrific sound to exceed every audiophile's expectations. Those who know audio, know Altec Lansing.

