Fms Of Ukraine, Germany Discussed Results Of Their Visits To Syria

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Foreign Ministers of Ukraine and Germany Andrii Sybiha and Annalena Bearbock discussed the results of their visits to Syria and coordinated steps to further support the Syrian people.

The head of Ukrainian announced this on the social X , Ukrinform reports.

“During the conversation with Annalena Bearbock, I thanked her for her personal efforts and for confirming that Germany continues to firmly support Ukraine. We exchanged views on the results of our visits to Syria and coordinated further steps to support the Syrian people, in particular in the field of food security,” Sybiha said.

As reported by Ukrinform, on December 30, Sybiha visited Damascus , where he met with the de facto leader of Syria, Ahmed al-Sharaa, and the newly appointed Foreign Minister Asaad Hassan al-Shaybani.

Sybiha: Europe must unite to restore stability in

On December 27, President Volodymyr Zelensky announced that 500 tons of Ukrainian wheat flour had been sent to Syria as part of the Grain from Ukraine humanitarian program in cooperation with the UN World Food Program (WFP).

In early January, the foreign ministers of Germany and France also visited Syria.