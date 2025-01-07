Invaders Attacked Nikopol District With Grad Rocket Launchers, Artillery, Drones During Day
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The enemy army attacked the Nikopol district with Grad, artillery and UAVs.
The head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Serhiy Lysak wrote about it in Telegram , Ukrinform reports.
“More than two dozen attacks. During the day, the enemy hit Nikopol region with Grad multiple rocket launchers, dropped ammunition from a UAV , and used kamikaze drones. They also fired from heavy artillery,” Lysak wrote.
According to him, the aggressor attacked Nikopol, Marhanets, Myrivsk and Chervonohryhorivka communities.
As a result of the attacks, a private enterprise, an administrative building, six private houses, an outbuilding and a greenhouse were damaged. Half a dozen solar panels and several power lines were also damaged.
No one was injured.
Earlier it was reported that the enemy shelled Nikopol district at night on January 7.
Photo: Serhiy Lysak / Telegram
