Toll Brothers Announces New Luxury Townhome Community, Raven Crest, Coming Soon To Las Vegas, Nevada

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New luxury townhome community will offer master-plan amenities, multigenerational living suites, rooftop terraces, and private elevator options

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation's leading builder of luxury homes, today announced that it will be opening a new community, Raven Crest , in the highly sought-after Summerlin area of Las Vegas, Nevada. This exclusive neighborhood will offer three- and four-story townhome designs with front entry courtyards, covered patios, rooftop terraces, and optional private elevators. Construction is underway, and the community is scheduled to open for sale in spring 2025.

Raven Crest brings exquisite low-maintenance townhome living to Summerlin's Kestrel Commons Village. Six luxury Toll Brothers home designs offer spacious floor plans ranging from 2,300 to 2,640 square feet with 3 to 4 bedrooms, 2.5 to 3.5 baths, attached 2-car garages, and options for multigenerational living suites. The townhome designs feature three- or four-stories of luxury living with pricing anticipated to start from the mid-$700,000s.

Home buyers will experience unparalleled one-stop home personalization at the Toll Brothers Design Studio . The state-of-the-art Design Studio allows home buyers to choose from a wide array of curated selections for their new dream home with the assistance of their own Toll Brothers professional Design Consultant.

“We are excited to bring our newly released luxury townhome designs to the dynamic Summerlin master plan in the spring,” said Janet Love, Division President of Toll Brothers in Las Vegas.“Raven Crest will offer residents the very best of Toll Brothers quality and convenience in one of the most sought-after locations in Las Vegas.”









Raven Crest is ideally located with access to master plan amenities, including miles of walking trails, parks, and a community pool. Homeowners will also enjoy abundant outdoor recreation opportunities nearby.

This highly anticipated Toll Brothers community will be located on 11545 Hillrise Avenue in Las Vegas. For more information and to join the Toll Brothers interest list for Raven Crest, call (855) 700-8655 or visit RavenCrestByTollBrothers.com .

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a Fortune 500 Company, is the nation's leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded 58 years ago in 1967 and became a public company in 1986. Its common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol“TOL.” The Company serves first-time, move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, and second-home buyers, as well as urban and suburban renters. Toll Brothers builds in over 60 markets in 24 states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Washington, as well as in the District of Columbia. The Company operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, smart home technology, and landscape subsidiaries. The Company also develops master-planned and golf course communities as well as operates its own lumber distribution, house component assembly, and manufacturing operations.

In 2024, Toll Brothers marked 10 years in a row being named to the Fortune World's Most Admired CompaniesTM list and the Company's Chairman and CEO Douglas C. Yearley, Jr. was named one of 25 Top CEOs by Barron's magazine. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit .

From Fortune, ©2024 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license.

Contact: Andrea Meck | Toll Brothers, Senior Director, Public Relations & Social Media | (215) 938-8169 | ...

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at

Sent by Toll Brothers via Regional Globe Newswire (TOLL-REG)