Min.: Egypt Received 15.7 Mln Tourists In '24 Despite Geopolitical Situations
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA))
CAIRO, Jan 7 (KUNA) -- Egypt received 15.7 million tourists from different areas in 2024, despite geopolitical situations in the region, Egyptian Minister of tourism and Antiquities Sherif Fathy said on Tuesday.
The progress in this sector has been made due to collective action of which "all of us" are proud of, Fathy added in a statement issued by the Ministry after partaking in a meeting of the culture, tourism and antiquities committee in the Senate.
He revealed that there would be a bank and a map of investment opportunities to market in and outside the country.
He stressed keenness on developing all tourist products in Egypt, and creating new tourist activities, as well as carrying out an inclusive marketing plan for these products.
Fathy stated that the ministry is working on overcoming challenges to have strong competitiveness in tourist investment. (end)
lf
MENAFN07012025000071011013ID1109065067
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.