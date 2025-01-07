GIGABYTE Demonstrates Omni-AI Capabilities At CES 2025: Comprehensive Computing Solutions From Cloud To Edge

(MENAFN- AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE ) -- GIGABYTE Technology, internationally renowned for its capabilities and a leading innovator in server and data center solutions, continues to lead technological innovation during this critical period of AI and computing advancement. With its comprehensive AI product portfolio, GIGABYTE will showcase its complete range of AI computing solutions at CES 2025, from data center infrastructure to IoT applications and personal computing, demonstrating how its extensive product line enables digital transformation across all sectors in this AI-driven era.

Powering AI from the Cloud

With AI Large Language Models (LLMs) now routinely featuring parameters in the hundreds of billions to trillions, robust training environments (data centers) have become a critical requirement in the AI race. GIGABYTE offers three distinctive solutions for AI infrastructure:

1. AI Super Servers

Through strategic partnerships with industry leaders, GIGABYTE consistently leads in bringing the most diverse AI server solutions to market. At CES 2025, the company will showcase AI servers featuring the latest AMD InstinctTM MI300 series, Intel® Gaudi® 3 AI accelerators, and NVIDIA HGXTM , each module is engineered with high-speed interconnects and cache memory for parallel computing demands.

2. Data Center Grade - Rack-Scale Cluster Computing

The groundbreaking NVIDIA GB200 NVL72 features a "rack-as-a-GPU" architecture, with each server supporting NVIDIA GB200 GraceTM Blackwell superchips connected to two NVIDIA B200 Tensor Core GPUs via NVIDIA NVLINK®-C2C, delivering 30x the inference performance of equivalent H100 configurations. The new ORv3 compute node complements this offering with NVLink connectivity and direct liquid cooling, achieving 40 TeraFLOPS of FP4 computing performance per node.

3. Advanced Liquid Cooling Solutions

GIGABYTE's innovative all-in-one Direct Liquid Cooling (DLC) systems redefine computing efficiency, featuring integrated servers, cold plates, and manifolds for enhanced manageability. This technology significantly improves data center efficiency while maintaining optimal performance and sustainability across servers powered by AMD, Intel, and NVIDIA's latest processors.

AI Beyond the Cloud: Edge Computing and Everyday Innovation

GIGABYTE extends AI capabilities to the edge with its latest BRIX mini PC series, featuring built-in Neural Processing Units (NPU) and support for advanced AI services including Microsoft Copilot+ and Adobe. The company's industrial computing solutions, powered by NVIDIA® Jetson OrinTM, enable applications from precision automation to intelligent robotics.

In the autonomous vehicle sector, GIGABYTE continues advancing ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance Systems) and Telematics technologies, supporting the development of self-driving vehicles and smart transportation systems.

AI in Personal Computing

GIGABYTE unveiled a series of groundbreaking AI-powered consumer products at CES 2025, including the hero product AI PC s that implement the key feature: GIGABYTE's exclusive AI agent“GiMATE”, built on advanced LLM technology with intuitive Press and Speak feature, achieving seamless hardware and software control to ensure optimal settings under every scenario. Along with GeForce RTX 50 series graphics cards, powered by NVIDIA® Blackwell and AI, upgrade the cooling solutions on top-end models. Meanwhile, the brand-new AMD B850 and Intel B860 series motherboards and OLED monitors debut this time, together with the upgrades in AI TOP local AI training solution.

All-In on AI

CES gathers global tech leaders to showcase innovation and define AI as the future of computing. At the forefront, GIGABYTE connects cloud data centers, edge computing, and personal devices into a unified ecosystem. President and Chairman Dandy Yeh's declaration,“GIGABYTE will make AI ubiquitous,” highlights the company's unwavering commitment to advancing AI. GIGABYTE continues to push the boundaries of computing performance, optimize system architecture design, and deepen AI applications across all scenarios, driving transformative advancements for a smarter future.

