Eureka Unveils J15 Max Ultra With Innovative Transparent Liquid Detection Technology At CES 2025

Eureka's exclusive IntelliViewTM AI technology, first introduced with the J15 Pro Ultra, can identify more than 150 objects[ii] and provide a more intelligent way to manage wet messes[iii]. When encountering liquid spills, it commands the robot to automatically rotate its body, prioritize mop cleaning, and lift the roller brush to prevent liquid from entering the dustbin. However, transparent liquids could still be missed due to the influence of ambient light on the robot's RGB vision sensor.

The Eureka J15 Max Ultra overcomes this limitation with the groundbreaking IntelliViewTM AI 2.0 , an advanced technology that integrates an infrared vision system and an FHD vision sensor. This combination allows the robot to generate two types of views in real-time: high-definition images of the objects and their surface structures largely unaffected by ambient light. These images are processed by powerful AI algorithms trained to identify subtle differences in surface reflections and texture, enabling the robot to detect objects clearly, even transparent liquids.

Enhanced Corner and Edge Cleaning Technology

The Eureka J15 Max Ultra features an advanced dual extension system to tackle even the tightest corners. This system combines the widely acclaimed ScrubExtend mop extension technology from the J15 Pro Ultra with the newly introduced SweepExtend . These innovations allow the mop and side brush to automatically extend upon detecting corners and edges, delivering a more complete cleaning.

Powerful Cleaning Coverage for the Entire Home

With an upgraded suction power of 22,000 Pa-a 35%[iv] boost over its predecessor-the Eureka J15 Max Ultra delivers exceptional deep-cleaning performance. Using advanced ObstaCross Technology, the robot easily navigates thresholds up to 1.18 inches and tackles complex double-layer thresholds up to 1.57 inches[v], ensuring seamless transitions across various floor types and obstacles.



Availability

The Eureka J15 Max Ultra will be available in June 2025, priced at $1,299. The initial sales wave will kick off in the United States, Germany, France, Italy, and Spain[vi].

In addition, Eureka also introduces the J15 Ultra , an entry-level model in the Eureka J15 Series. It features 19,000 Pa suction power, FlexiRazor Technology, ScrubExtend, and the All-in-One Base Station. The J15 Ultra is set to launch in March 2025 at a price of $799[vii].