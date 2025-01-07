(MENAFN- PR Newswire)



The DIY home improvement market in Europe witnessed significant growth in 2023, with the home improvement and renovation segment accounting for the largest share. This segment encompasses activities related to doors, windows, fencing, and walkways, which are popular DIY projects for consumers. The use of small wood logs for various purposes, such as doors, windows, and fencing, is a sub-segment of this category. Consumers utilize home improvement hardware tools, like nail guns and power drills, to execute these tasks. The doors and windows sub-segment includes various types, such as entry doors, front doors, and different window designs. Brickwork is another popular DIY activity, involving basic bricklaying skills to construct small walls, pools, and other structures. Bricklaying tools, like brick trowels and jointing bars, are essential for this activity. Landscape maintenance is another significant segment, focusing on outdoor lawn and yard care, with essential tools including brush cutters, hedge trimmers, and manual tools. The decor and indoor garden segment is gaining popularity, with DIY activities like wall-mounted pot storage, ladder planter shelves, and succulent frame or succulent wall planters. The painting and wallpaper segment is attractive to DIY enthusiasts due to the wide range of paints and wallpapers available, with tools like metal paint trays, maskers, and rollers required for application. The others segment includes tools and hardware, building materials, lighting, plumbing materials and equipment, flooring, repair and replacement, and electrical work. The increasing popularity of DIY culture and gardening in Europe, coupled with product improvement, effective distribution channels, and aggressive pricing strategies, is driving the growth of the DIY home improvement market.

The DIY home improvement market in Europe is thriving, with more homeowners opting for DIY projects to save costs and personalize their living spaces. The DIY movement has gained significant traction, particularly among residential customers, with online stores and e-commerce platforms making it easier than ever to purchase tools, hardware, and supplies from the comfort of one's home. However, the rise of DIY projects also brings concerns about plastic waste and environmental pollution from discarded packaging and hazardous chemicals used in painting and home maintenance. To address this, some homeowners are embracing a zero-waste lifestyle, opting for reusable containers and eco-friendly alternatives. Building maintenance tasks such as plumbing and appliance repairs can also be tackled with the right tools and resources. DIY projects in the kitchen, painting and wallpaper, and interior design decision-making offer endless possibilities for creativity and self-expression. Employed women are also joining the DIY trend, making it a truly inclusive movement. Tools and hardware stores like Toolstation cater to the diverse needs of this growing market, providing a wide range of instruments and resources for both professional and DIY projects.

The DIY home improvement market in Europe is experiencing in popularity, driven by the DIY movement and the increasing trend towards professional home purchases. Online stores and e-commerce platforms are playing a significant role in this growth, offering convenience and accessibility to DIYers. However, sustainability is also a key consideration for many consumers, with a growing interest in zero-waste lifestyles and reducing plastic waste. DIY manufacturers are responding by producing eco-friendly building materials, lighting, electrical work materials, tools and hardware, and even DIY alternatives to single-use plastic items like un-paper towels and reusable snack bags. Product safety and efficiency are also important factors, with a focus on minimizing the use of hazardous chemicals and reducing environmental pollution. The market includes sub-segments for offline and online sales, with big-box retailers and specialized DIY stores catering to both DIYers and professional contractors. Homeowners, millennial homeowners in particular, are increasingly seeking sustainable lifestyle solutions for building maintenance, plumbing, appliances, and even interior design decision-making. DIY assets like in-store displays and shop relationships continue to be important for brick-and-mortar retailers, while online platforms offer a wider range of options and the ability to compare prices and reviews. Tools and hardware, painting, wallpaper and supplies, outdoor products, and kitchen appliances are popular categories for both DIYers and homeowners.

