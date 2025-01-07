Bright Star: Panasonic Introduces 2025 Flagship Z95B Series OLED TV With Enhanced Brightness, Re-Designed Audio, And Fire TV Built In Enhancements

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Thanks to the integration of Fire TV built in, these TVs revolutionize how you discover and enjoy content, offering a personalized home screen that brings together streaming services, apps, live channels, and tailored recommendations, as well as integration with compatible smart home devices.

Panasonic's flagship

OLEDs have long set the standard for built-in performance, and the Z95B series builds upon that, with a redesigned and upgraded 360-degree sound system. New line array, side, and up-firing speakers–which have been repositioned and optimized–along with enhanced spatial audio processing, provides an even more immersive, theatre-like audio experience.

Panasonic's design philosophy for 2025 focuses on optimizing form with function, blending technology seamlessly into living spaces, and also providing the perfect stage for outstanding picture and audio performance. The design changes go beyond aesthetics as Panasonic's designers implemented innovations to enhance both the picture and sound quality experience, while also giving the TV a fresh, premium appearance. The Z95B series features a full-flat design utilizing premium fabrics that integrates well in any home. Features like detachable terminal covers, swivel options1, and wall-mount depth reduction help maintain a minimalist look.

For gamers, the Z95B series supports both

AMD FreesyncTM Premium and NVIDIA® G-SYNC® Compatible, providing industry-leading low latency, support for 144Hz refresh rate, while True Game Mode allows you to experience games as the creators' intended.

Advanced Picture Quality with Primary

RGB Tandem Panel and ThermalFlow Cooling System

The Z95B series uses the latest next-generation OLED panel with Primary RGB Tandem technology, which employs a four-layer emission structure that refines the wavelength of light and increases color purity, thus enhancing light efficiency by 40 percent. This improvement enables a significant increase in brightness and a broader color volume, delivering even richer, more realistic imagery.

Complementing the

OLED enhancements, Panasonic's new ThermalFlow cooling system-exclusively designed and developed by Panasonic engineers-elevates the heat dissipation efficiency of the panel. Inspired by aerodynamic techniques seen in race car design, the Z95B series chassis features a totally redesigned thermal airflow structure through optimizing the position of vents and repositioning the subwoofer and other components. As a result, the improved heat dissipation sustains the peak performance of the OLED panel.

The Z95B series is powered by the

HCX Pro AI Processor MK II processor supported by a 4K Remaster Engine that enhances streaming picture clarity. By leveraging AI and mathematical models, it delivers crisp, natural images with exceptional noise reduction for a and superior viewing experience. Gradation has also been improved to reduce banding.

The Z95B series also supports Dolby Vision®

IQ with Precision Detail, an innovative feature that unlocks more from Dolby Vision content, improving contrast in bright and dark areas. With added texture and depth, images take on a new dimension with astonishing crispness on the TV. This technology works in tandem with the TV's embedded ambient light sensors to perceive how bright it is in the living room and then adjust the on-screen picture to ensure that every detail can be seen, even the darkest of scenes. The HCX Pro AI Processor MK II also enables Dolby Vision support up to 144Hz.

Furthermore, Panasonic has merged the technical accuracy made possible by Japanese

knowhow and engineering, with the color-tuning skills of Stefan Sonnenfeld. Stefan Sonnenfeld, Founder and CEO of Company 3 is a trusted collaborator of some of the world's best filmmakers. Sonnenfeld is among a handful of leading artists who have championed the power of color grading to tell stories and communicate emotion. Like many other leading colorists, studios, and postproduction houses, he uses Panasonic OLED screens as large-format client reference monitors in his daily workflow.

Immersive Sound Further Optimized

Panasonic has redesigned the speaker units, expanded the audio layout to create a wider soundstage and renewed its spatial sound processing. Additionally, Technics engineers have meticulously tuned the Z95B series, ensuring content is viewed and heard as intended by its creators.

The Z95B series features Dolby

Atmos® and a revamped 360 Soundscape Pro, featuring a newly redesigned, advanced sound system tuned by Technics that delivers an expansive, dynamic soundstage akin to a premium theatre. With a unique speaker system design, the upgraded immersive 360-degree sound system includes new fabric-wrapped speakers to seamlessly blend into the living environment.

The integration of new line array, side, and up-firing speakers ensures a deep, resonant sound that fills the room,

boldens the immersive audio experience. The independently controlled high-output multi-speaker system leverages Space Tune and Sound Focus technology to optimize sound placement. By positioning the up-firing and side speakers higher and further apart, the redesign significantly enhances immersive sound effects, doubling the width of the soundstage and improving audio dynamism across both Dolby Atmos and 2-channel content.

The integration of a powerful new woofer elevates bass output from 20W to an impressive 30W, creating deep, resonant low frequencies that enhance the listening experience. Paired with an open structure design, this innovation unlocks the full potential of the subwoofer, enabling crystal-clear spatial audio with remarkable volume and power.



Panasonic with Fire TV Built In Now with Prime Video Calibrated Mode

The Z95B series stands out by seamlessly integrating live and streaming content, powered by Fire TV. This setup offers streamlined content discovery and access to top streaming services in one place. They are also compatible with Alexa, enabling control via voice commands.

In addition, the Z95B series is compatible with Apple

AirPlay, allowing users to stream movies, music, photos and more to their television from their iPhone, iPad, or Mac. With Apple Home compatibility, users can also control their television using the Home App or Siri to control volume, switch inputs and more.

The Z95B series includes Prime Video Calibrated Mode, a feature designed to enhance the viewing experience of Prime Video content by automatically optimizing picture settings based on the content type. Through this, users can adjust brightness, color temperature and motion smoothing to suit various display types. It also leverages the Z95B series' light sensors to adjust the picture based on ambient lighting conditions and supports both standard and high dynamic range content.

For the first time in a Fire TV, the Z95B series introduces

Calman and ISFccc calibration, delivering professional-grade tools to fine-tune color accuracy and optimize display performance to industry standards. This feature ensures unmatched picture quality, elevating the viewing experience for movies, TV shows, and gaming. Designed for enthusiasts and professionals alike, it offers precise adjustments for true-to-life visuals.

Enabled with far-field voice control, users can manage apps, play music, and control compatible smart home devices hands-free from across the room. When idle, the Z95B series models transform into dynamic displays through the Fire TV Ambient Experience, showing personal photos, calendars, and customizable Alexa widgets. Panasonic's original

MyApp button on the remote control provides one-touch access to favorite apps and also

TV operations like selecting inputs.

In the United States, the Z95B series will also support

ATSC 3.0, NEXTGEN TV, which enables next-generation broadcast over-the-air services with enhanced picture quality, immersive audio, and interactive features for a more engaging viewing experience.

In Europe the Z95B series' Fire TV built in comes with Panasonic TV Premium, empowering how users enjoy entertainment with a smoother and easier experience. An included Penta Tuner supports satellite, terrestrial, cable, IPTV, and TV to IP, making it seamless to enjoy TV content in any room, while USB Recording and channel editing simplify the viewing experience.

Level Up Your Game

The Z95B series supports both AMD FreeSyncTM Premium and NVIDIA® G-SYNC® Compatible, providing seamless, tear-free gaming with ultra-smooth visuals. These features ensure reduced input lag and adaptive refresh rates, delivering a competitive edge and a more immersive experience for gamers.

Furthermore, the Z95B series boasts an industry leading ultra-low input lag– crucial for fast-paced games, as it ensures that every controller action is instantly reflected on the screen, giving players a competitive edge against their opponents.

The new True Game Mode ensures every game looks its best by bringing the same color accuracy features used for movies into the gaming experience and leveraging improved

HDR Tone Mapping to deliver source-oriented expression from the gaming device. With HDR Picture Adjustment and Tone Mapping OFF, players can fine-tune brightness and detail directly from the source for uncompromised HDR performance.

True Game Mode is also calibratable, displaying the Calman Calibrated logo after adjustment with Portrait Displays' industry-standard Calman®

Color calibration software. This guarantees that games are presented exactly as their creators intended.

Designed to meet the demands of the latest consoles and PCs, the Z95B series offers a 144Hz refresh rate, powered by the advanced

HCX Pro AI Processor MK II. With Game Mode Extreme, HDMI 2.1 capabilities, and support for VRR at up to 144Hz, the Z95B series ensures smooth, responsive gameplay with stunning visuals.

Gamers can further immerse themselves with specialized Game Sound Modes tailored for

RPGs and other genres, creating a rich 3D audio experience with crystal-clear dialogue. An intuitive Game Control Board provides quick access to all gaming settings, now customizable via the My App button on the remote control for even greater convenience.

