Rubin And Rudman Partner Ted Folkman Named A 2024 Go To Business Litigation Lawyer By Massachusetts Lawyers Weekly

In addition to his international practice, Folkman has an extensive domestic business litigation practice, representing an array of clients from large hospitals to family businesses. He is also a member of the national commercial and consumer panels of arbitrators of the American Arbitration Association and acts both as a neutral and as an advocate in domestic arbitrations.



He was named a "Top Commercial Litigation Lawyer" by Boston Magazine for the past four consecutive years and a Massachusetts Super Lawyer in 2024. Folkman is an elected member of the American Law Institute and a Leadership Board member of the American Jewish Committee of New England. He earned his J.D., cum laude, from Harvard Law School, his M.A. from Columbia University, and his A.B. from Princeton University.

About Rubin and Rudman LLP

Founded over a century ago, Rubin and Rudman is a full-service law firm with over 90 lawyers in Boston, Massachusetts. With a diverse mix of practices, Rubin and Rudman serves national and international companies, including large public companies and closely held businesses; real estate developers; biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device makers; regulated industries, public entities and municipalities; insurance companies and their insureds; educational and other institutions; non-profit organizations; families and high net worth individuals. Rubin and Rudman also has suburban offices in Andover and Woburn, Massachusetts. Web:

.