Penfed Credit Union Employees Volunteer To Build Beaches Habitat For Humanity Home For Veteran

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) "PenFed is proud to come together with the community and Habitat for Humanity to build an affordable home for a veteran and their family," said PenFed Credit Union President/CEO James Schenck. "It really takes a dedicated team of volunteers coming together to build the home for it to be affordable. Everyone deserves a place to live, especially our nation's heroes."

Dozens of PenFed employees, including PenFed's executive leadership team and home mortgage team participated in the January 6 build at 2150 Mayport Road in Jacksonville. Once completed, a retired Navy veteran will purchase the home at an affordable price. The military and defense community are at PenFed's core, and the credit union has previously funded construction and volunteered to build a home for a veteran in Washington D.C.

"Our employees are passionate about serving our members and supporting the Jacksonville community where we live and work," said PenFed Credit Union EVP Residential and Commercial Real Estate /President Mortgage Banking Winston Wilkinson. "Beaches Habitat for Humanity's work aligns with our mission to deliver financial value to help our members achieve their dreams."

"Beaches Habitat for Humanity is excited to begin building this new development and blessed to have PenFed Credit Union as a partner," said President & Chief Executive Officer Beaches Habitat for Humanity Steve Gilbert. "We are very grateful for PenFed's strong support of our Veterans Build Home which is one of the first houses to be built in this community. PenFed is helping fund the construction of this home for a qualified, local veteran in need of affordable housing. Together we are serving those who served."

Video from the build can be found here .

SOURCE PenFed Credit Union