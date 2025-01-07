Fairhope Aerospace Welcomes Kenneth Mccammon As General Manager And Announces New Role For Chris Solomon

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

FAIRHOPE, AL, UNITED STATES, January 7, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Aero-mark MRO, LLC dba Fairhope Aerospace a leading FAA-certified Part 145 repair station and is pleased to announce the appointment of Kenneth McCammon as its new General Manager. McCammon brings over 26 years of exceptional leadership and experience in the industry, specializing in strategic sourcing, supplier management, business development, and customer relations.Fairhope Aerospace has built its reputation on providing high-quality, cost-effective repair solutions to its global clientele. With MRO capabilities covering over 7,000 part numbers from 55 manufacturers, spanning 30 aircraft variants and 21 ATA chapters, the company remains committed to delivering superior service and innovative solutions to meet evolving customer needs.Kenneth has a proven track record of driving growth and building high-performing teams. Previously serving in senior leadership roles at Triumph and Goodrich Aerostructures / United Technologies Aerospace Systems, McCammon managed multimillion dollar contracts, strengthened supplier relationships, and introduced key operational improvements. His expertise aligns seamlessly with Fairhope Aerospace's mission to uphold safety, quality, and unparalleled customer service.Additionally, the company is pleased to announce that its current General Manager, Chris Solomon, will transition into the role of Business Development Director. With over 20 years of industry experience, Solomon is well-positioned to drive Fairhope Aerospace's strategic partnerships and expand the company's reach in the aviation sector. His deep understanding of the company and the industry will be invaluable as he focuses on identifying and pursuing new opportunities.“We are thrilled to welcome Kenneth McCammon to the Fairhope Aerospace team and excited to see the changes Chris Solomon will bring in his new role. This new structure positions Fairhope Aerospace for growth, strengthens customer relationships, and enhances the support to our valued customers." Stated Paulina Todd, President of Aero-mark, the holding company to Fairhope Aerospace.About Fairhope AerospaceFairhope Aerospace is a FAA/EASA certified part 145 repair station that provides the highest quality of service and cost-effective repair solutions to our customers. Our team of experienced professionals are committed to providing the highest level of customer service and quality to ensure that we exceed our customers' expectations. We have a long-standing commitment to safety and quality and are dedicated to providing the best possible service to our customers.For more information about Fairhope Aerospace, please visit their website at .

