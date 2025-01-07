MMA Superstar Dakota Ditcheva Launches Premium Mineral Water Vann Norway

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

PFL World Champion, Dakota Ditcheva

PFL World MMA Champion launches premium mineral water

DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, January 7, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Vann Norway , a premium mineral water brand sourced from the pristine springs of Norway, proudly announces its global launch in collaboration with co-owner and Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) superstar Dakota Ditcheva .

Known for her meteoric rise in MMA and her unwavering commitment to excellence, Dakota's partnership with Vann Norway reflects the brand's dedication to purity, quality, and authenticity. Sourced from natural, untouched Norwegian springs, Vann Norway delivers an unparalleled hydration experience. The brand represents a fusion of nature's perfection and meticulous craftsmanship, making it a standout choice for discerning consumers. With Dakota Ditcheva as its ambassador and co-owner, Vann Norway seeks to redefine premium hydration in the global market, catering to health-conscious individuals and athletes alike.

“At Vann Norway, we believe in offering our customers the purest and most premium hydration experience. Partnering with Dakota Ditcheva, a global icon of strength and authenticity, underscores our mission to bring the best of Norway's natural resources to the world.” announced Vann Norway CEO Benjamin Murdoch.

Undefeated Professional Fighter's League (PFL) World Champion Ditcheva, who boasts a perfect 14-0 professional record with 12 knockouts, has quickly risen to one of the leading stars in a new era for combat sports. Ditcheva is coming off an emphatic victory over Taila Santos in the second round of the PFL World Championship to become the first British woman to win an MMA world title.

Ditcheva added“Hydration plays a crucial role in my success, both inside and outside the cage. Vann Norway is more than just water-it's a lifestyle choice that reflects my commitment to health and quality. I'm excited to bring this product to the world and inspire others to prioritize their well-being.”

Dakota's management company, Paradigm Sport's COO Azhar Muhammad Saul, highlighted the partnership.“Dakota's rise to becoming the face of MMA is a testament to her dedication and values. Partnering with Vann Norway perfectly aligns with her brand and the lifestyle she represents. This launch marks another milestone in her journey as an athlete and entrepreneur.”

The launch is drawing attention from global business leaders and sports enthusiasts. Vann Norway will be available worldwide through select premium retailers and e-commerce platforms, focusing on markets that prioritize luxury and sustainability.

For more information about Vann Norway and its collaboration with Dakota Ditcheva, visit or contact ...

About Vann Norway:

Vann Norway is a premium mineral water brand sourced from untouched Norwegian springs. Known for its unparalleled purity and exceptional taste, Vann Norway is dedicated to sustainability and quality, delivering hydration for those who seek the very best.

About Paradigm Sports :

Paradigm Sports is a global leader in athlete representation, brand development, and strategic partnerships, managing some of the world's most renowned athletes, including Dakota Ditcheva.

