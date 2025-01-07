LEADING WOMEN's HEALTH BRAND O POSITIV HEALTH ANNOUNCES THE LAUNCH OF FLO WOMEN's ENDOCRINE SUPERFOOD POWDER

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) In today's world, plagued with endocrine disruptors, there remains a lack of knowledge on how to support the endocrine system. O Positiv aims to address that issue with FLO Women's Endocrine Superfood Powder which supports total body hormonal balance in a daily nutrient superfood packed powder that targets the endocrine system to support stress, weight, skin and mood, providing a simple all-in-one solution.

FLO Endocrine Superfood Powder marks a significant milestone in O Positiv Health's retail growth, now available in over 1,400 Target stores nationwide. Launching alongside the new superfood powder are the brand's MENO Vaginal Moisture Capsules , FLO Ovarian Support Capsules , and URO Intimate Deodorant, all debuting at Target this month These new offerings join O Positiv Health's existing line of best-sellers in Target's intimate care aisle, continuing to revolutionize women's health with products that support them from their first period to well beyond their last.



FLO Women's Endocrine Superfood Powder was designed to fulfill a significant market demand for hormone balance-a topic misunderstood and underrepresented in current women's health discussions. 80% of women suffer from a hormone imbalance in a study conducted by

Northwell Health with over 600 women. Despite this staggering statistic, many healthcare providers are unable to provide relief for patients suffering from hormone

disruptors and negative changes in their hormone health. In a market full of daily greens powders and multivitamins, there is a glaring void of a daily nutrient powder that is designed for both women's health and overall hormone balance.



FLO Women's Endocrine Superfood Powder contains a cutting edge formulation designed to aid women in managing stress, fatigue, unexplained weight gain, and unpredictable periods.

Key ingredients in FLO Women's Endocrine Superfood Powder include rhodiola , which supports a healthy stress response; l-theanine , which promotes relaxation and a sense of calm; artichoke leaf extract , supporting your body's natural detox systems: DIM, a compound used to support healthy hormone balance and hormonal weight management: b complex , using cellular energy production to support healthy weight management and energy levels: along with selenium and iodine , which are minerals involved in healthy thyroid function.

Flo Women's Endocrine Superfood powder is also sugar free, gluten free, non-gmo and only 10 calories per serving with a delicious strawberry lemonade flavor.



"I know firsthand how challenging it can be to make sense of your own hormone health," said Co-Founder of O Positiv Health, Brianna Bitton, "It took me years to realize I even needed an endocrinologist, and even longer to find a great one. We created this product for women like me who want a simple, enjoyable way to feel confident about their hormone health-and alleviate all the symptoms that come with hormone dysfunction.

At O Positiv, we continue to support women through all stages of their life in their health journey.

We're thrilled to bring this product to our existing product assortment at Target."

O Positiv Health continues to be dedicated to its mission of prioritizing and advocating for women's health by providing effective solutions for health concerns that have been historically overlooked. With an extensive product range dedicated to addressing issues related to hormonal, vaginal, digestive, urinary, menstrual, and menopausal health; O Positiv has firmly established itself as a premier women's health advocate and supporter. O

Positiv's product line spans from vaginal health (viral sensation and #1 on Amazon), menopause (#1 OB/GYN recommended menopause gummy*) to PMS (first-ever PMS vitamin), and remains at the forefront of women's health, no matter where they are in their journey.



Dr. Sasha Hakman , O Positiv's leading endocrinologist on their medical advisory board, explains that the endocrine system is uniquely complex due to monthly hormone fluctuations, prevalence of endocrine disorders and conditions unique to women (like PCOS), the many endocrine disruptors in beauty and selfcare products, reproductive systems, and more.

Dr. Sasha Hakman is a distinguished highly awarded physician in Beverly Hills with dual board certifications in Obstetrics and Gynecology (OB/GYN) and Reproductive Endocrinology and Infertility (REI) .

Dr. Hakman says "As doctors, we don't talk enough about the endocrine system, yet it plays a crucial role in maintaining overall health. Understanding and supporting this system is essential for physical and mental well-being. I recommend FLO Endocrine Superfood to my patients seeking balance and relief."

About O Positiv Health

O Positiv Health is the health brand prioritizing women by creating effective products to

address health concerns that have been historically overlooked. O Positiv Health aims

to break taboos with a line of products to address vaginal, skin, digestive, menstrual and menopausal health.

O Positiv Health continues to expand their range of products: favorites include - FLO PMS Gummies

& Capsules , URO Vaginal Probiotic Capsules and MENO Menopause Gummies

& Capsules among others.

To further advocate for women's health, O Positiv Health works closely with the American Cancer Society and is their leading sponsor of their annual 5K in Santa Monica, California.

FLO Women's Endocrine Superfood Powder

retails for $44.99 and is available in Target stores nationwide and online at Target and OPositiv .



Follow O Positiv on Instagram and TikTok at @opositiv .

