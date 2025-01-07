Maha Govt Transfers 8 Bureaucrats; Atul Patne New Tourism Secretary

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Jan 7 (IANS) In a bureaucratic reshuffle, the Maharashtra on Tuesday transferred eight IAS officers. Fisheries Commissioner Atul Patne has been posted as the Secretary (Tourism), and Cultural Affairs Department.

Richa Bagla has been posted as Principal Secretary (Accounts & Treasury), Finance Department while Anshu Sinha has been appointed as Principal Secretary (Textile), Co-Operation, Marketing and Textile Department.

N. Nawin Sona, Principal Secretary (2) in Public Department Mumbai has been posted as Principal Secretary to Deputy Chief Eknath Shinde.

Dr Ramaswami N, Secretary (Accounts & Treasury) in Finance Department has been posted as Secretary (ADF) Agriculture and ADF Department.

Virendra Singh, Secretary (Textile), Co-Operation, Marketing and Textile Department has been appointed as Secretary (2) in Public Health Department while Pradeep P the Chief Executive Officer, Maharashtra Maritime Board replacing the incumbent Manik Gursal who has been posted as Metropolitan Commissioner, Nashik Metropolitan Region Development Authority.

​According to sources, the reshuffle is aimed at ensuring better and more efficient governance by the newly-formed Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis-led state Cabinet.

Fadnavis on December 26, in fact, said that the path to a trillion-dollar economy will be strengthened through good governance while underlining 'Ease of Living' as a crucial factor for the progress of the state.

Speaking after unveiling the Maharashtra District Good Governance Index, 2024 report, Fadnavis said: "The progress of a state depends on the 'Ease of Living' there. Therefore, the government is always working to improve the 'Ease of Living' in the state. Good governance in the state is reflected in whether the citizens of the state get government services without delay or not. The state's economy has to become $1 trillion. Good governance is very important. The path to making the state's $1 trillion economy will be strengthened through good governance."

Fadnavis said that with the support of the Central government, the District Good Governance Index shows the scope of good governance according to the parameters of various sectors.

"This is a very comprehensive index. In the past, the government emphasised people-centric administration and provided a platform called 'Aaple Sarkar' to the citizens to resolve their complaints.

"The District Good Governance Index method is not just about showing rankings, but also provides scope for improvement. The difference in scores between the districts getting the maximum and the districts getting the minimum scores in the state is small. Therefore, all the districts are seen making progress," he said.