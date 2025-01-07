Drivechicago Re-Launches Nation's Only Association-Run Automotive Marketplace

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Today, DriveChicago unveils a completely revamped website, that directly links shoppers to specific vehicle detail pages on dealer websites.

- Mark Bilek, DriveChicago General ManagerCHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, January 7, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- For more than a decade, DriveChicago has been a pivotal in aiding the Chicago Automobile Trade Association (CATA) in connecting in-market car shoppers with its dealer members. Today, through strategic partnerships with Automotive Internet Media (AIM), AutoSales, and WebBuy Digital Retailing , DriveChicago unveils a completely revamped website, offering a significantly enhanced user experience that directly links shoppers to specific vehicle detail pages on dealer websites.Maintaining its core mission, DriveChicago aims to capture in-market vehicle shoppers and seamlessly direct them to CATA member dealers. Complementary to this mission is the advancement of CATA's marketing initiatives, including BBQ for the Troops, the Chicago Auto Show, and Chicago Drives Electric. Leveraging AIM's digital marketing prowess and WebBuy's innovative digital retailing platform, the redesigned DriveChicago optimizes the search and discovery process, ensuring vehicle shoppers are efficiently guided to CATA-member websites.Building on a decade-long partnership with AIM, DriveChicago now employs cutting-edge cloud-based database management and web hosting software. The redesigned site boasts enhanced focus and remarkable speed, delivering vehicle listings instantaneously. Unlike other online shopping portals, DriveChicago facilitates a seamless shopping experience, directing users right to the dealer's doorstep. Upon clicking a vehicle listing, users are instantaneously redirected to the dealership's website.DriveChicago exclusively features the new and used inventory of CATA dealer members, with search results determined solely by user-filter options. There are no priority, sponsored, or featured listings – all inventory is displayed based solely on the users preferences. This transformation reaffirms DriveChicago's commitment to its users and partners, creating a more efficient, user-centric platform that enhances the car shopping experience.“As a marketing tool for the CATA, DriveChicago has always been a significant benefit for CATA dealer members, but the new site will step up the delivery of in-market shoppers directly to CATA dealer websites,” said Mark Bilek, General Manager of DriveChicago.“Utilizing best-in-class marketing and digital retailing tools, DriveChicago is perfectly positioned to help CATA dealers cultivate and capture in-market shoppers.”The engine driving traffic to DriveChicago is AIM's CarClicks digital marketing platform. CarClicks identifies and targets in-market shoppers who have already expressed their intent to purchase, directing them to matching vehicles on DriveChicago. By doing so, CarClicks efficiently channels more than 30,000 highly engaged auto shoppers directly to CATA member dealer websites each month – all at a fraction of the cost of traditional digital marketing. More importantly, CarClicks steers online shoppers away from third-party platforms, delivering them directly to individual dealer websites, which traditionally offer the best return on investment (ROI).As consumers increasingly gravitate toward a fully digital car-buying experience, DriveChicago and AIM have partnered with WebBuy to deliver an all-in-one retailing solution. The platform guides customers through every step of the process – from trade-in valuation and loan approval to accessories selection and vehicle purchase – in a streamlined, user-friendly format. Designed to be customizable and dealer-focused, WebBuy ensures a convenient experience for buyers while also helping to maximize dealers' profitability. Combined with the additional traffic generated by AIM, WebBuy maximizes the likelihood of turning DriveChicago visitors into qualified leads, helping CATA dealers remain competitive in today's fast-changing digital marketplace.“DriveChicago is setting a new standard for aggregate-inventory sites by putting the power of full online transactions in the hands of local dealerships,” said Steve Zabawa, CEO of WebBuy.“We're thrilled to partner with them and bring our cutting-edge technology to their platform, helping Chicago dealers thrive in the competitive digital marketplace.”In the coming months, AutoSales, Inc. plans to roll out similar vehicle-shopping portals in collaboration with new car dealer associations nationwide. This initiative will provide these associations with a highly effective marketing tool for their members, while also serving as a significant revenue-generating opportunity for the associations.---About DriveChicagoDriveChicago stands out as the nation's sole automotive marketplace run by a local dealer association. For more than a decade, it has empowered new car dealers in Chicago with a dedicated online marketing platform that harnesses local influence. DriveChicago brings together listings from more than 300 dealers, showcasing 100,000 vehicles for sale in the Chicago area. This service is provided free to members of the Chicago Automobile Trade Association and is powered by Automotive Internet Media.

