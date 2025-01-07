Nisos Honored On Built In 2025 Best Places To Work List

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Nisos is honored to have been recognized by Built In's 2025 Best Places to work on the following lists:



50 Best U.S. Startup Companies to Work For

100 Best Remote Places to Work

50 Best Remote Startups to Work For

50 Best Startups to Work for in Washington DC 100 Best Places to Work in Washington DC

ARLINGTON,

Va., Jan. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Built In announced that

Nisos , the Managed Intelligence Company®, was honored on its 2025 Best Places To Work List

for the third year in a row. The annual awards program celebrates companies of all sizes, from innovative startups to established enterprises, recognizing both remote-first organizations and those based in major tech markets across the United States.

"Nisos is a truly special company, built by a team that thrives on collaboration and innovation," said Ryan LaSalle, CEO of Nisos .

"I'm inspired and deeply grateful to lead such a passionate team, dedicated to our mission of protecting organizations and their people from the human risk challenges they face."

"Being recognized as a Best Place to Work is a testament to these companies' commitment to building a workplace where individuals and innovation thrive," says Built In CEO and Founder,

Maria Christopoulos Katris . "At Built In, we understand that great companies are powered by great teams, and this achievement showcases their dedication to fostering a culture of growth, inclusivity, and excellence. Congratulations on this well-deserved honor."

Built In determines the winners of Best Places to Work based on an algorithm, using company data about compensation and benefits. To reflect the benefits candidates are searching for more frequently on Built In, the program also weighs criteria like remote and flexible work opportunities, programs for DEI and other people-first cultural offerings.

"At Nisos, our culture is built on a foundation of diverse, mission-driven professionals who share common values," shares Magen Gicinto, SVP of People Strategy and Culture. "We're proud of the comprehensive benefits, total rewards programs, and collaboration systems we've created to foster an environment where employees can thrive. These efforts not only make us an employer of choice but also strengthen our ability to tackle human risk and deliver on our mission to safeguard organizations and their people."

About Nisos

Nisos, the Managed Intelligence Company®, is a trusted digital investigations partner specializing in unmasking human risk. We operate as an extension of security, risk, legal, people strategy, and trust and safety teams to protect their people and their business. Our open source intelligence services help enterprise teams mitigate risk, make critical decisions, and impose real world consequences. For more information, visit or our Careers page at /company/about-us/careers/.

About Built In

Built In is the "always on" recruiting platform that reaches the tech professionals that other leading recruiting platforms don't. Designed to help companies hire expert tech talent, Built In continuously drives brand awareness with content. Monthly, millions of the industry's most in-demand global tech professionals visit our site to stay ahead of tech trends and news, learn skills to accelerate their careers, find the right job opportunities and get hired. Thousands of companies, from fast-growing startups to the largest enterprises rely on Built In. By putting their stories in front of our uniquely engaged audience, we help them hire otherwise hard-to-reach technical and expert talent.



About Built In's Best Places to Work

Built In's annual Best Places to Work program honors companies with the best total rewards packages across the U.S. and in the following tech hubs: Atlanta, Austin, Boston, Chicago, Colorado, Dallas, Houston, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, San Diego, San Francisco, Seattle and Washington DC. Best Places to Work is distinct because its algorithm selects tech companies that build their offerings specifically around what tech professionals value in a workplace.



