Togg's T10X leads Turkey’s electric car market in 2024 with impressive sales performance
(MENAFN) Turkish automaker Togg's T10X model has become the market leader in the country's electric vehicle sector in 2024, achieving nearly 30,100 sales and securing a 30 percent market share. In addition, it emerged as the best-selling SUV across all categories.
According to Togg, the T10X saw a 53.67 percent increase in sales compared to 2023, placing it as the fifth-best-selling model in all segments and body types, with a market share of 3.07 percent. Togg itself ranked as the 12th best-selling brand in all categories.
In December, total automobile and light commercial vehicle sales reached a record high of 170,249, contributing to a total market volume of 1.24 million for 2024.
The T10X continued its dominance, leading the electric vehicle market with a 26 percent share in December. It also maintained its position as the top-selling SUV across all segments and ranked third overall in sales across all vehicle types.
