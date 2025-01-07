Gentex To Unveil The Next Generation Of Its Dimmable Glass, Vision, Sensing, And Connectivity Products At CES 2025

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Gentex CES 2025 Highlights:



Dimmable sun visors with switchable vanity mirror and integrated display

New film-based electrochromic (dimmable) sunroof glass

Mirror-integrated driver and in-cabin monitoring systems

Digital rearview mirrors with OLED display and water-shedding camera lens

Next-gen HomeLink car-to-home system compatible with leading smart home brands

Thermal imaging for nighttime pedestrian detection in automatic emergency braking systems

Electrochromic sunglasses concept Solace wireless power and data transfer demonstrator that transmits over distance and through barriers

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- When the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) opens today, Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ: GNTX ) is set to debut a host of“next-gen” products, including display-integrated dimmable sun visors, digital rearview mirrors with OLED displays, mirror-integrated driver and in-cabin monitoring systems, and enhancements to HomeLink, the industry's most comprehensive and versatile car-to-home automation system.

Gentex is a technology company and long-time supplier of electro-optical products for the global automotive, aerospace, fire protection and medical industries. The company is best known for automotive electronics, but continues to grow its capabilities in vision systems, sensing, AI development, biometrics, home automation, and more.

“CES is foundational to our product development efforts,” said Gentex Chief Operations Officer and Chief Technology Officer Neil Boehm.“Every year at the show, our goal is to demonstrate advancements in all our technology areas, unveiling features ready for immediate vehicle integration as well as new technology concepts designed to obtain customer feedback. This year stands to be our most extensive show to date, with next-gen features in every product category and a host of innovations from our technology partners.”

Dimmable Glass

When it comes to dimmable glass, Gentex is the recognized global leader, shipping over 50 million dimmable devices annually, including anti-glare interior and exterior rearview mirrors for the automotive industry and electronically dimmable windows (EDWs) for the aerospace sector. At CES 2025, Gentex will showcase the next generation of it large-area dimmable devices, including dimmable sunroofs and sun visors. For the first time, Gentex will showcase a new dimmable film technology for large panoramic sunroofs, and dimmable sun visors that incorporate switchable vanity mirrors and transparent displays for presenting key driver alerts and notifications.

Driver and In-Cabin Monitoring

European Union General Safety Regulations and various New Car Assessment Programs (NCAP) are incentivizing automakers to integrate driver monitoring system (DMS) into their vehicles. Consequently, Gentex has secured multiple contracts with various OEM customers to provide its scalable, mirror-integrated driver and in-cabin monitoring system.

On display in a vehicle demonstrator at CES will be Gentex's mirror-integrated DMS , which tracks driver head pose, eye gaze, and other metrics to determine distraction, drowsiness, sudden sickness, and return of manual control in semi-autonomous vehicles. The system can expand to include 2D and structured-light-based 3D cabin monitoring for detecting passengers, behavior, objects, and even presence of life.

Integrating DMS in the rearview mirror provides the camera with an optimal view of the driver and vehicle occupants, while affording automakers a high-performance, cross-platform solution that can help meet NCAP safety ratings.

Digital Vision

Since its launch in 2016, Gentex's Full Display Mirror (FDM) has become the industry's leading digital rearview mirror. It combines a custom camera and mirror-integrated video display for enhanced rearward visibility. The FDM is currently offered on over 29 different automaker brands and 124 different vehicles around the world. New for CES 2025 will be a premium FDM with integrated OLED screen for enhanced display clarity, and a water-shedding camera lens technology for keeping the FDM camera clean and free from rain and moisture.

Connectivity

When it comes to the connected car, Gentex's HomeLink, which celebrates its 30th anniversary this year, is the auto industry's original and most trusted car-to-home automation system, with an estimated 110 million HomeLink-equipped vehicles on the road today. HomeLink allows users to program in-vehicle buttons to activate garage doors, estate gates, and a myriad of smart home devices.

This year at CES, Gentex will unveil the next generation of HomeLink, which will be compatible with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, operate a broad range of smart home products from leading brands such as Amazon and Samsung Smart Things, and allow users to operate certain Wi-Fi-connected garage doors via smartphone or vehicle-integrated app.

For more information, see this separate news release .

Partner Technology and Innovation Lab

Gentex's CES 2025 booth will also showcase its product development activities with a variety of its strategic partners, including ADASKY , the developer of a unique thermal imaging technology ideal for meeting nighttime pedestrian detection requirements for automatic emergency braking systems.

New for this year's CES will be display's featuring SAAM , the developer of a portable, real-time air quality monitoring technology; PhotoniCare , a medical device developer of a novel middle ear scope that accurately diagnoses the presence of middle ear fluid; and Solace , the developer of a wireless power and data technology that can transmit over distance and through barriers like glass wood and concrete. Gentex and Solace partnered on a CES demonstrator that shows how Solace technology can be used to replace power and data wire harnesses in an automotive vehicle door.

Many of these partner technologies will be on display in Gentex's Innovation Lab, a special room dedicated to new products and emerging innovations. The room will also be home to several Gentex internal technology development initiatives, including small-area electrochromic devices for camera and eyeglass lenses, health sensors that can passively monitor the activities of daily life in senior-care environments, and dynamic surgical task lights for hands-free smart lighting in surgical suites.

Satellite Booths

In addition to the main Gentex booth, the company will have two satellite displays at the Venetian Expo Center for its PLACE (booth 53673) and eSight (booth 56623) products.

PLACE is an innovative suite of smart home safety products with room-specific functionality. It's a holistic solution that blends smart home safety, comfort, and security features into one sophisticated system, all controlled from a single, user-friendly app.

eSight is a line of wearable assistive technologies that allow people living with visual impairments to stay on the go while performing the tasks of daily living. The latest iteration, the eSight Go , is digital eyewear that utilizes a high-definition camera, proprietary algorithms, and powerful processing to capture and project real-time video onto two high-resolution, near-to-eye screens for full binocular vision. It can improve functional vision for more than 20 different eye conditions.

CES (the Consumer Electronics Show) is the world's gathering place for all who thrive on the business of consumer technology. Owned and produced by the Consumer Technology Association, it has served as the proving ground for innovators and breakthrough technologies for over 50 years. CES 2025 runs January 7-10 in Las Vegas. Gentex technologies will be on display in the Las Vegas Convention Center in its main booth, West Hall, stand #6340.

Founded in 1974, Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ: GNTX) is a technology company that leverages its core competencies, strategic partnerships, acquisitions, and ongoing research to create market-leading positions in a variety of verticals. You can view some of the Company's latest technology at .

Gentex Media Contact

Craig Piersma

(616) 772-1590 x4316

...

Gentex Investor Relations Contact

Josh O'Berski

(616) 931-3505

...