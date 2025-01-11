Leader Of Syrian Transitional Administration, Omani Official Discuss Ties
Damascus: Leader of the Syrian Transitional Administration, Ahmed Al Sharaa, met in Damascus on Saturday, with Ambassador-at-Large of the Omani Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Abdulaziz bin Abdullah Al Hinai, to discuss strengthening bilateral ties.
According to Oman News Agency, Al Hinai, underlined Oman 's keenness to promote the fraternal relations between the two countries and their peoples, underscoring Oman's firm stance in respecting the will of the Syrian people and their national choices, as well as backing international and regional efforts that support the aspirations of the people of Syria.
