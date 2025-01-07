Cybertruck explosion gets considered as ‘wake up call for terminally ill US’

(MENAFN) The US Green Beret suspected of orchestrating an explosion outside the International Hotel in Las Vegas on January 1, 2025, left behind letters on his smartphone, explaining that the act was not a attack but a "wake-up call" to Americans. Master Sgt. Matthew Livelsberger, 37, filled a Tesla Cybertruck with fireworks, gas tanks, and camping fuel, resulting in an explosion that killed him and seven bystanders. The blast caused minimal damage to the hotel.



In the letters made public by Las Vegas police, Livelsberger expressed frustration with societal issues such as income inequality, obesity, and weak leadership. He argued that the country was "terminally ill" and heading toward collapse. Livelsberger claimed his stunt with explosives was meant to draw attention to these issues, as Americans often respond to spectacles and violence.



He criticized several political issues, including what he saw as excessive focus on diversity and the war in Ukraine. Livelsberger also expressed support for former President Donald Trump and urged his fellow servicemembers and Americans to take action against the federal government and military, warning of the need for a "hard reset" to prevent the nation's collapse.



Livelsberger, a highly decorated Green Beret with multiple deployments, had been struggling with PTSD and personal issues, including a recent separation from his wife. He reportedly took his own life before setting off the explosion. Authorities caution against drawing definitive conclusions about his motives based solely on his writings.

