AIM 2.0 To Boost Innovation Ecosystem With Diverse Collaborations: Jitendra Singh

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Jan 8 (IANS) The Atal Innovation Mission (AIM) 2.0 is a major step towards fostering entrepreneurship, and will boost innovation ecosystem with diverse collaborations, said Union of State (Independent Charge) for Science and Jitendra Singh on Wednesday.

He said this during the Atal Innovation Mission (AIM) High-Level Committee Meeting at NITI Aayog on Wednesday.

"AIM 2.0 as a pivotal step towards fostering entrepreneurship, enhancing public-private partnerships (PPP), and integrating linkages to sustain start-ups and drive India's innovation agenda forward,” Jitendra Singh noted.

He called for early industry linkage to ensure the sustainability of startups. He also advocated a collaborative funding approach that fosters accountability and shared responsibility in innovation.

“A joint investment model, where industry and government work hand-in-hand, guarantees mutual commitment and nurtures an innovation ecosystem built on cooperation and shared stakes,” Jitendra Singh said.

While lauding the efforts made under AIM 1.0, the Minister acknowledged concerns about AIM 2.0's transition into a ministerial framework, the Minister called for a structure that retains the mission's intellectual and creative independence.

“We need a model that supplements efforts without stifling innovation,” he stated, suggesting a hybrid framework similar to those adopted in other sectors like space and biotechnology.

The Minister addressed the need for an aspirational framework to rate start-ups based on key indices such as publication impact, start-up viability, and livelihood generation.

Jitendra Singh also expressed optimism about AIM's future, envisioning a progressive trajectory towards AIM 3.0 and beyond.

Separately, addressing the National Conference on Cybersecurity, Artificial Intelligence, and Blockchain at the PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry today, Singh stressed the need to check the threat of cybersecurity and to use the technology for the benefit of mankind.

The Minster noted the next generation technologies like artificial intelligence (AI) and blockchain are the viable choice.

“Artificial intelligence (AI) and blockchain technologies are no longer optional but are the only viable choice for the future,” Singh said.

"The challenge lies in best utilising these technologies for the benefit of mankind," he stated.

Jitendra Singh acknowledged that cybersecurity and the challenges posed by next-generation technologies are a global concern, with India being no exception.

While noting the rapid pace of technological development in the past decade, he pointed out that“technology is a double-edged sword, with malicious actors potentially exploiting these advancements”.