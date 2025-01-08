Trump seeks supreme court intervention on TikTok ban

(MENAFN) The TikTok logo is seen outside the company's US headquarters in Culver City, California, on September 15, 2020, according to a news agency.



President-elect Donald Trump has urged the US Supreme Court to block an impending ban on TikTok, a significant legal battle set for Friday that pits free speech rights against national security concerns regarding the Chinese-owned short-video platform. However, many of his Republican supporters have called for the opposite action.



These contrasting perspectives heighten the stakes for the court, which holds a 6-3 conservative majority, as it prepares to determine the future of a popular social media platform used by roughly half of Americans. The case challenges the First Amendment protections in the US Constitution, particularly regarding the government's authority to restrict speech.



Timothy Edgar, a former US national security and intelligence official who has served under both Republican and Democratic administrations, referred to the case as "the most significant free speech case in at least a generation."



Edgar, now a cybersecurity professor at Brown University and a supporter of TikTok in the case, noted, “Given that there are 170 million active monthly users of TikTok in the US, the amount of free speech at risk is the largest of any Supreme Court case in American history.”

