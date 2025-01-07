Parker Avery And Novulis Join Forces To Revolutionize Retail With Microsoft Solutions

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Robert Kaufman, The Parker Avery Group CEOATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, January 7, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Parker Avery Group and Novulis are excited to announce a strategic partnership to deliver meaningful business outcomes to retailers and consumer brands by combining deep industry experience with the power of Microsoft technology and the enablement of AI.This partnership brings together the seasoned expertise of both companies to address critical challenges across inventory productivity, revenue variability, and margin pressure.Novulis, known for its track record in delivering successful Microsoft digital transformation programs, will contribute its deep knowledge of Azure Cloud Services, Dynamics 365, Power Platform, and Data Analytics. The company's proactive approach to solution maintenance ensures that clients receive continuous value and optimized performance.Parker Avery's extensive retail and consumer brand industry expertise and analytics capabilities complement Novulis by addressing critical merchandising, product development, and supply chain management challenges.The Unified Demand Signal SolutionThe combined Parker Avery/Novulis expertise enables businesses to harness a unified demand signal across all functions , breaking down silos and fostering collaboration. Built on Azure, Parker Avery's AI-enabled demand analytics platform, Enterprise Intelligence , produces an accurate unified demand signal that improves operational efficiency and financial outcomes through better decision-making.Enterprise Intelligence provides a single, consistent view of demand, opportunities, risks, and constraints across all business functions. Business users collaborate cross-functionally by making adjustments at their level of granularity and metrics.Those decisions are surfaced to the rest of the organization through the demand signal. For example, a change in promotion price will impact unit demand from distribution centers. This unified approach is crucial for optimizing inventory management and pricing, enhancing sales forecasts, and ensuring that supply chains and operations are responsive to business decisions.The strategic benefits of this partnership are substantial. Businesses can expect up to a 10% reduction in inventory investment, a 1-3% increase in revenue through optimized allocation, and a 2-4% improvement in gross margins with hyper-localized assortments.Effective Deployment through Azure MarketplaceAvailability on the Azure Marketplace makes Enterprise Intelligence easier for businesses to access and set up quickly. Parker Avery and Novulis are ready to support implementation with a strong focus on business user adoption and exemplary technical expertise. This streamlined approach ensures that companies can quickly integrate these solutions into their operations, benefiting from enhanced visibility, collaboration, and performance metrics.A Shared Vision for Retail Success"Our foundation is built on decades of expertise in successfully implementing enterprise Microsoft solutions to drive meaningful change," says Jony Lawrence, CEO of Novulis. "Partnering with Parker Avery amplifies this mission. Together, we are poised to deliver transformative solutions that not only respond to current demands of the industry but also anticipate and shape the future of retail."Robert Kaufman, CEO of Parker Avery, elaborates on the partnership's significance: "The traditionally fragmented nature of retail data hinders effective decision-making. Partnership with Novulis' Azure technical deployment expertise allows us to offer a solution that empowers retailers with a holistic view of their operations. By harnessing actionable insights, retailers can optimize inventory, impact margins, and achieve sustainable growth."As the retail landscape continues to evolve, the collaboration between Novulis and Parker Avery offers a unique opportunity to embrace transformation meaningfully and stay competitive. Retailers now have a solution that can quickly transform operations, enabling sustainable efficiencies, growth, and long-term success.About The Parker Avery GroupThe Parker Avery Group transforms retail and consumer brand challenges into measurable, sustainable improvements. The company's roster of clients includes many of the world's most prominent retail and consumer brands.To learn more about The Parker Avery Group, please visit .About NovulisNovulis is a pioneering digital transformation firm leveraging the Microsoft stack, including Dynamics 365, Power Apps, Azure, and more, to unlock businesses' true capabilities. With deep expertise in the Microsoft ecosystem, Novulis empowers enterprises to navigate and thrive in the digital landscape seamlessly. Novulis embodies innovation and efficiency, delivering tailored solutions that drive tangible results and enhanceoperational excellence.

