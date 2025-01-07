Concept3d Partners With Level Access To Lead The Way In Digital Accessibility

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Innovative Collaboration Supports Industry-Leading Accessibility Standards for Interactive Maps, Digital Calendars, and Virtual Tours

- Jill Bobrick, Head of Product at Concept3DDENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, January 7, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Concept3D, renowned for creating immersive digital experiences, is proud to announce a partnership with Level Access, the leading provider of digital accessibility solutions, to audit and enhance the accessibility of Concept3D's products. This collaboration underscores Concept3D's commitment to providing public colleges, universities, and other organizations with the most accessible Interactive Maps, Centralized Event Calendars, and Virtual Tours in the industry.With new digital accessibility requirements under Title II of the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) established, public colleges and universities face looming compliance deadlines and increasing pressure to ensure their digital platforms meet or exceed compliance standards. Concept3D's partnership with Level Access not only demonstrates its proactive approach to accessibility but also positions the company as a trusted partner for institutions navigating these regulatory changes.“This partnership is a testament to our dedication to leading the way in digital accessibility,” said Jill Bobrick, Head of Product at Concept3D.“By working with Level Access, we're not just meeting compliance standards; we're ensuring our products provide inclusive, user-friendly experiences for everyone. This collaboration reinforces our mission to empower our clients with tools that meet constantly-evolving accessibility standards.”Level Access brings decades of expertise in digital accessibility auditing and testing to the partnership. By conducting thorough evaluations of Concept3D's products, Level Access provides actionable insights that enable Concept3D to continually refine its offerings and maintain its status as an industry leader in digital accessibility.“Ensuring every touch point works seamlessly for every user is critical in today's digital-first world,” added Jon Avila, Chief Accessibility Officer, Level Access.“We are incredibly excited to partner with Concept3D to evolve its accessible maps and virtual tours, empowering people with disabilities to explore new places and online events. This important work breaks down barriers to access while creating inclusion and independence.”For public colleges and universities, this partnership represents an opportunity to adopt tools that not only comply with federal requirements but also enhance the experience for all users, including those with disabilities. Concept3D's suite of products-Interactive Maps, Centralized Event Calendars, and Virtual Tours-is uniquely positioned to help institutions deliver accessible and engaging digital experiences.About Concept3D:Founded in 2006, Concept3D is the leading accessible solution for immersive online experiences delivered through Interactive Maps, 360° Virtual Tours, centralized event calendars and a student matching platform. These comprehensive products are unparalleled in their design to elevate the student journey and empower colleges and universities with a digital-first approach to campus communications, navigation and recruitment. Learn more at Concept3D .About Level Access:Level Access has an unparalleled history of helping customers achieve and maintain compliance with the full scope of accessible technology regulations and standards, including the ADA, WCAG, CVAA, AODA, EU directives on digital accessibility, and Section 508. Delivered through a comprehensive suite of software, expert services, and training, the company's solution ensures customers' websites, desktop and mobile applications, embedded software, gaming software, digital products, and electronic documents are accessible to everyone. To learn more, visit LevelAccess .

